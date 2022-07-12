Songwriters festival returns bringing back hits

PUBLIC NOTICE WT's Mini-Storage 2041 Notasulga Rd Tallassee, AL 36078 Notice of Sale and/or Disposition of Property WT's Mini Storage, pursuant to the provisions of the Alabama Self Storage (1981) Alabama acts no. 81-769 page 1321, Section 1, hereby gives notice of sale under said act to wit: as of July 29th at 10:00 am at 2041 Notasulga Rd, Tallassee, AL. Lessor will sell or otherwise dispose of the contents of the following units: Unit 14 Jason Hicks 307 Cotton Rides Rd Tallassee, AL 36078 Unit 17, 49 & 50 Danyle Hutchinson 161 Barnes Ct Wetumpka, AL 36092 Unit 18 Drew Cunningham 140 Fox Creek Ct Wetumpka, AL 36092 Unit 21 Rebecca Motes 129 Cleghorn Dr Tallassee, AL 36078 Unit 32 & 44 Sabrina Farrow PO Box 35 Loachapoka, AL 36865 The Tenants have the right to redeem their property in exchange for the full amount owed as of July 29th by 9:30 a.m. Tallassee Tribune: July 13 and 20, 2022 STORAGE SALE.
