This Smart Notebook Has Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews And It's On Sale For Prime Day

There is a “smart” version of everything these days, from smart kitchen appliances to smart watches , but we wouldn’t be your trusty shopping pal if we didn’t tell you about smart notebooks . The first notebook of this kind that I heard about was the Rocketbook Fusion , which six of my friends have and can’t stop talking about.

It’s also used by Kristen Aiken, our head of HuffPost Life, who said she uses it to write down her extremely interesting and imaginative dreams. Right now, it is on major sale for Amazon Prime Day . Originally $37, you can get it starting at only $21.35﻿ right now.

This smart notebook is completely reusable as it comes with 42 pages with 7 different styles including goal setting, listing, sketching and note-taking. What makes this notebook different from the regular spiral one you have now is that its special reusable technology lets you write and erase with the included pen and microfiber towel. You can then scan and send your drawings, notes or grocery lists straight to your phone using the free Rocketbook app. No more losing small pieces of paper!

It comes in a variety of colors, including black, orange, red, blue, teal and gray.

