ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

This Smart Notebook Has Thousands Of 5-Star Reviews And It's On Sale For Prime Day

By Kristen Adaway
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34EJRN_0gcq7CMX00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1raj9Y_0gcq7CMX00 For Amazon Prime Day, you can get the highly rated Rocketbook for up to 42% off . (Photo: Amazon)

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

There is a “smart” version of everything these days, from smart kitchen appliances to smart watches , but we wouldn’t be your trusty shopping pal if we didn’t tell you about smart notebooks . The first notebook of this kind that I heard about was the Rocketbook Fusion , which six of my friends have and can’t stop talking about.

It’s also used by Kristen Aiken, our head of HuffPost Life, who said she uses it to write down her extremely interesting and imaginative dreams. Right now, it is on major sale for Amazon Prime Day . Originally $37, you can get it starting at only $21.35﻿ right now.

This smart notebook is completely reusable as it comes with 42 pages with 7 different styles including goal setting, listing, sketching and note-taking. What makes this notebook different from the regular spiral one you have now is that its special reusable technology lets you write and erase with the included pen and microfiber towel. You can then scan and send your drawings, notes or grocery lists straight to your phone using the free Rocketbook app. No more losing small pieces of paper!

It comes in a variety of colors, including black, orange, red, blue, teal and gray.

$21.35+ at Amazon (originally $37)

FYI — deals move quickly on Prime Day. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up-to-date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back throughout Prime Day to see our latest updates as the deals change!

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 0

Related
HuffPost

This $30 Tool Turns Any Drink Ice Cold In Less Than 60 Seconds

HuffPost may receive a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change. Picture this: It’s the middle of summer. You go for a long walk, or spend an hour mowing the lawn, or go for a long bike ride. The whole time, all you can think of is the ice cold beverage you are going to drink when you get home. You walk in the door, looking forward to the refreshment ... only to find that that beer or soda or sports drink isn’t cold at all. And there’s nothing less refreshing than a room temperature (or worse, warm) beverage.
ELECTRONICS
HuffPost

You Need An Expandable Garden Hose ASAP This Summer

There comes a time in every 20- and 30-something-year-old’s life when they are suddenly, without explanation, thinking about garden hoses. And how to keep squirrels away from flowers. And, you know, how to most effectively cut the lawn. Suddenly, all those things your parents were worrying about when you...
HOME & GARDEN
HuffPost

HuffPost

98K+
Followers
5K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy