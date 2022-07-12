ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
OCSO: Young couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide at Fort Walton Beach home

By Sierra Rains, Northwest Florida Daily News
 2 days ago
FORT WALTON BEACH — The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent murder-suicide after the bodies of a young couple were found inside their home Monday afternoon.

Deputies found the bodies of a 21-year-old and 24-year-old in a bedroom of a home on Mariah Way off Lewis Turner Boulevard near Fort Walton Beach, according to an OCSO news release. Their names were not released.

Deputies arrived at the home around 2:30 p.m. for a welfare check after a call from a concerned friend of the woman. She said she was not able to contact anyone at the home since Saturday, which was unusual.

Additional information gathered led deputies to make entry into the house, the OCSO reported.

The investigation was continuing Tuesday morning. The incident is believed to be domestic violence-related. No further information was available.

