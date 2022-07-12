One dead, another receives life-threatening injuries in two-vehicle accident in Monmouth

MONMOUTH — A Monmouth man is dead and another person suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle accident here Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Illinois State Police, the accident occurred at approximately 3:12 p.m. Monday on US 34 westbound at 6th Street.

A preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle driven by Shawn P. Runge, 55, Morris, was traveling westbound and for unknown reasons failed to stop at the stop light at US 34 and 6th Street. The vehicle driven by Runge struck the passenger side of a vehicle driven by Joy R. Stephens, 80, Monmouth, as Stephens was making a left hand turn onto 6th Street.

A passenger in Stephens' vehicle, Jack K. Stephens, 91, Monmouth, was pronounced dead on scene by the Warren County Coroner.

Joy Stephens was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Runge was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was issued a citation for disobeying a traffic control device.