ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

One dead, another receives life-threatening injuries in two-vehicle accident in Monmouth

By Staff reports
The Register-Mail
The Register-Mail
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UQ5ly_0gcq6vg500

MONMOUTH — A Monmouth man is dead and another person suffered life-threatening injuries after a two-vehicle accident here Wednesday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Illinois State Police, the accident occurred at approximately 3:12 p.m. Monday on US 34 westbound at 6th Street.

A preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle driven by Shawn P. Runge, 55, Morris, was traveling westbound and for unknown reasons failed to stop at the stop light at US 34 and 6th Street. The vehicle driven by Runge struck the passenger side of a vehicle driven by Joy R. Stephens, 80, Monmouth, as Stephens was making a left hand turn onto 6th Street.

A passenger in Stephens' vehicle, Jack K. Stephens, 91, Monmouth, was pronounced dead on scene by the Warren County Coroner.

Joy Stephens was flown to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Runge was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He was issued a citation for disobeying a traffic control device.

Comments / 0

Related
KBUR

One person dead in Warren County crash

Monmouth, Ill.- One person was killed and two people were injured Monday in a Warren County crash. According to the Illinois State Police, at about 3:12 PM Monday, July 11th, a 2015 Jeep Wrangler driven by 55-year-old Shawn P. Runge of Morris, Illinois was traveling westbound on US Highway 34 at 6th street in Warren County.
WARREN COUNTY, IL
KWQC

1 killed, 2 injured in Warren Co. crash Monday

WARREN Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed and two others were injured in a crash Monday afternoon in Warren County. Illinois State Police said the crash happened around 3:12 p.m. on U.S. Highway 34 westbound at 6th Street. According to troopers, an orange 2015 Jeep Wrangler was westbound...
WARREN COUNTY, IL
hoiabc.com

ISP: Suspect held deputy at gunpoint in squad car before officers shot him

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - The Illinois State Police released new information Thursday regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened Wednesday afternoon in Hancock, County, resulting in the death of the suspect. ISP reported that the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious person in a rural part...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
tspr.org

One killed, two injured in U.S. Route 34 crash in Monmouth

An elderly Monmouth man was killed and two people were injured Monday in a crash on U.S. Route 34 in Monmouth. Jack K. Stephens, 91, of Monmouth was pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County Coroner. He was a passenger in a vehicle involved in the accident. The...
MONMOUTH, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Monmouth, IL
City
Morris, IL
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
ourquadcities.com

Henderson County arrests man for hitting police officers

Henderson County Deputy Matthew Link on Thursday announced the arrest of a Gladstone, Ill., man for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer. On Wednesday, July 13th, 2022 at 10:20 p.m., deputies were called to Gladstone for a trespassing and an assault complaint. Deputies took the complaint and went to the suspect’s residence to speak with him. At the residence, deputies were met outside by the suspect, Ryan M. Smith, age 30.
HENDERSON COUNTY, IL
1470 WMBD

Coroner: Two people found shot in Peoria home Thursday

PEORIA, Ill. — We’ve confirmed with Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood that two people found dead inside a central Peoria home Thursday afternoon both sustained gunshot wounds. Of course, a precise cause of death will be determined in an autopsy, which is currently scheduled for Friday. Harwood confirmed...
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

1 killed in McDonough Co. motorcycle crash

MCDONOUGH Co., Ill. (KWQC) - One person was killed in a motorcycle crash Tuesday afternoon in McDonough County. Just after 2 p.m., the McDonough/Schuyler Communications Center received a 911 call about a crash at U.S. 67 and Ina Road, the sheriff’s office said in a media release. A witness...
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Control#Accident#The Illinois State Police
KBUR

Police officer shoots suspect in Hancock County

Carthage, Ill.- According to the Illinois State Police, an officer shot a suspect Wednesday, July 13th in Hancock County. TV Station WGEM reports that the shooting happened on US Route 136 at 2500 East in rural Hancock County at about 2 PM Wednesday. ISP said that a suspect had been...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Sheriff: Man died after motorcycle ran off road, struck ditch

A man has died in a motorcycle accident that happened on Tuesday at 2:01 p.m. on U.S. 67 and Ina Road, according to the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office. The McDonough/Schuyler Communications Center received a 911 call from a witness who said that a motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a ditch on the east side of the highway.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

2 dead in basement near Sheridan and Lawndale

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a crime scene Thursday afternoon regarding a man and a woman who were found dead in the basement of a home on W. Lawndale Avenue and N. Sheridan Road, Chief Eric Echevarria confirmed. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood said the man...
PEORIA, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KWQC

Police: Woman shot at man in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested Thursday after police say she hit and shot at a man. Ariana Sird, 20, is charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class D felony; and first offense domestic abuse assault display or use of a weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Police searching for suspect from East Moline bar shooting

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The East Moline Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of shooting someone at a bar on July 9. At about 1:53 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, officers received a report of a gunshot victim located at Jim's Domino Lounge on 13th Street, according to the department.
EAST MOLINE, IL
ourquadcities.com

Gunfire strikes window late Wednesday

Gunfire struck a window in a home on the 300 block of East 10th Street in Davenport about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police at the scene told our Local 4 News crew no one was injured, and the only damage was the screened window. Although police searched the area for casings, they did not find evidence at the scene.
DAVENPORT, IA
WQAD

Van crashes into vacant building in Moline after accident

MOLINE, Ill. — Moline Fire and EMS responded to a two-car accident that sent one vehicle into the corner of a strip mall in the morning on Tuesday, July 12. At about 10:10 a.m., Crews responded to 2727 Avenue of the Cities in Moline to a report of a car in a building.
MOLINE, IL
khqa.com

Sheriff: Suspect facing multiple charges after trying to flee

MACOMB, Ill. (KHQA) — An Illinois man accused of eluding deputies during a traffic stop and speeding away in McDonough County is now facing multiple charges. On Sunday, July 10 around 8:41 p.m. a McDonough County Sheriff's deputy spotted a Suzuki motorcycle entering Good Hope from the north on Highway 67 at 65 miles per hour with no registration on the motorcycle, according to the McDonough County Sheriff’s Office.
MCDONOUGH COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police looking for missing man

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are asking the public for help locating a missing man Wednesday. According to a press release, 24-year-old David D. Hicks Jr. was last seen on June 28, near Schlink and Thousand Dollar Roads in Brimfield. Hicks has brown hair, blue eyes and is...
PEORIA, IL
KWQC

Man found dead in Rock Island after shooting

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. First Alert Forecast Monday Afternoon 7/11: A few more storms possible. I80 Truckstop kicks off 43rd Anniversary of the Walcott Truckers Jamboree July 14. Diamond Rio headlines the 43rd Anniversary Walcott Trucker Jamboree at Iowa 80 Truckstop.
ROCK ISLAND, IL
The Register-Mail

The Register-Mail

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
253K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Galesburg, IL from Galesburg Register Mail.

 http://galesburg.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy