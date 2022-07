The Maine Potato Board recently announced they have awarded the 2022 Maine Potato Industry Recognition Award to a local farm family with a legacy going back to the 1600s. This award is given to individuals or families who have shown outstanding commitment and support of the Maine potato industry. The family of Victor and Gloria Winslow of Mapleton are the recipients of this year's award. "When you look across Maine agricultural landscape its hard to see a farm family that cuts as wide a swath as the Winslow's. Their influence is statewide in markets that connect nationwide and worldwide.” Those words came from the former commissioner of the Maine Department of Agriculture, Walter Whitcomb.

MAPLETON, ME ・ 8 DAYS AGO