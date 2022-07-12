ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan picking up steam on recruiting trail despite missing out on Dante Moore

By Von Lozon
Maize n Brew
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt has been a busy week on the recruiting trail for the Michigan Wolverines since the calendar turned to July. They have picked up four solid commitments, but also lost out on a big one...

www.maizenbrew.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Major Conference Is 'In Danger'

If you're not the Big Ten or SEC these days, you're in trouble. Longtime college football analyst Paul Finebaum thinks one conference, in particular, is in danger: the ACC. Top ACC programs - like Clemson, Florida State and Miami - is well aware the ACC isn't as strong as the SEC or Big Ten. It's plausible all three are trying to find a way out.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Thinks 1 School Could "Slide Right Into" SEC

With the conversation of conference realignment dominating the headlines, Steve Spurrier was asked about his thoughts. During the conversation with USA Today, Spurrier suggested that one ACC school would be a great fit with the SEC. He thinks Clemson could "slide right into" the SEC. His comments come from his...
COLLEGE SPORTS
WolverineDigest

One Of The Best Defensive Backs In The Country Has Michigan In Top Three

Tallahassee (Fla.) Robert F. Munroe Day School defensive back Makari Vickers has announced that Michigan is in his top three along with Oklahoma and Alabama. Vickers is listed as both a safety and a cornerback on various recruiting services but Michigan likes him as a large cornerback at 6-1, 180 pounds. Obviously having that size and ability makes him a versatile, movable piece, which is one of the reasons why he reeled in more than 30 offers during his high school career.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WolverineDigest

BREAKING: Michigan Lands Big Commitment

Colleyville (Texas) Covenant Christian Academy defensive lineman Enow Etta officially announced his commitment to the University of Michigan on Wednesday. Etta was new defensive line coach Mike Elston's first offer once he got the job at U-M, making sure to maintain a close relationship with the four-star prospect throughout the process. Earlier in his recruitment, Etta had this to say about Elston and Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
Sports Illustrated

Mario Cristobal, Miami Surging on College Football Recruiting Trail

By early July, even the casual college football fan would have noticed Miami picking up a notable prospect commitment. Perhaps it was winning out for arguably the nation’s top offensive lineman, Francis Mauigoa, over Alabama, USC, Tennessee and others. Before that, it could have been quarterback Jaden Rashada, the California native who appeared to be down to Texas A&M and Florida ahead of pushing his decision back a week to see Miami one more time before the final call was to be made. Closer to South Florida, Nathaniel “Ray Ray” Joseph was as big as it gets, as UM flipped the dynamic wide receiver from the Clemson Tigers.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Berry
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nebraska RB Markese Stepp Enters Transfer Portal

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Markese Stepp has entered the transfer portal, according to Michael Bruntz of 247 Sports. Stepp began his college career at USC. In 2019, he rushed for 307 yards and three touchdowns for the Trojans. Stepp transferred to Nebraska in 2021. Last season, he had 45 carries for 177 yards and two touchdowns for the Cornhuskers; he also had one reception for 30 yards. Most of that production came from his matchup against Fordham on September 9, 2021, as Stepp rushed for 101 yards on 18 carries. It is surprising that Stepp chose to transfer after only one season. The Cornhuskers will have plenty of options at running back this season. Jaquez Yant and Rahmir Johnson are both returning. Yant and Johnson combined for 784 rushing yards last season. Freshman Emmett Johnson and Ajay Allen should play a role, as well.
NEBRASKA STATE
On3.com

Georgia Bulldogs Countdown to Kickoff: Day 52

The Georgia Bulldogs are set for kickoff against the Oregon Ducks in just 52 days, and we’re looking back on impactful moments each day to tie into the day leading up. There is a 52 on the Georgia roster this season, with touted freshman and ace recruiter Christen Miller set to don the number.
ELLENWOOD, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#The Michigan Wolverines#The Oregon Ducks#Future Brew#Apple Spotify

Comments / 0

Community Policy