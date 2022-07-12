Michigan picking up steam on recruiting trail despite missing out on Dante Moore

By early July, even the casual college football fan would have noticed Miami picking up a notable prospect commitment. Perhaps it was winning out for arguably the nation’s top offensive lineman, Francis Mauigoa, over Alabama, USC, Tennessee and others. Before that, it could have been quarterback Jaden Rashada, the California native who appeared to be down to Texas A&M and Florida ahead of pushing his decision back a week to see Miami one more time before the final call was to be made. Closer to South Florida, Nathaniel “Ray Ray” Joseph was as big as it gets, as UM flipped the dynamic wide receiver from the Clemson Tigers.
