‘Salem’s Lot’ Pushed to Spring 2023

America's "first and foremost Drive-In Movie Critic," television personality, writer and horror aficionado Joe Bob Briggs (John Bloom) and co-host/horror queen, Darcy the Mail Girl (Diana Prince), have just wrapped their second official annual Joe Bob's Jamboree celebration in Memphis, Tennessee. The duo hosted a three-day celebration, including a fan convention held all three days with meet-and-greets, and a tour of Graceland, to end their fourth season of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs on the genre streaming service Shudder. Fortunately, CBR confirmed The Last Drive-In has been renewed for a fifth season, though the premiere date is yet to be released, as well as more themed holiday episodes. The drive-in never dies! Cue the harmonica intro.
