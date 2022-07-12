ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Salem’s Lot’ Pushed to Spring 2023

By L. Ray Wheeler III
mxdwn.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWarner Brothers have pushed the upcoming Stephen King adaptation Salem’s Lot to next spring. It was originally intended for release September 2022, in line with the Halloween season. This news comes amid a time of other schedule...

movies.mxdwn.com

IGN

The Munsters - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for The Munsters, an upcoming movie from Rob Zombie starring Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily, Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman, and Daniel Roebuck as The Count. From Rob Zombie comes the strangest love story ever told as Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood.
MOVIES
UPI News

'Salem's Lot' release delayed to April 2023

July 11 (UPI) -- Warner Bros. is delaying the release of Salem's Lot. The studio said Monday that it will push back the release date from Sept. 9 to April 21, 2023. Deadline said the move is due to COVID-related delays in postproduction and additional photography six weeks ago. Salem's...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jordan Peele Finally Spills Details About His Latest Horror Movie Nope

In just a few more days of anticipation, psychological thriller legend director Jordan Peele is set to introduce another mind-blowing film with Nope. Peele has always held back when it comes to divulging details about his upcoming film, yet, Nope is still one of the highly-anticipated films in the thriller genre even though the plot, and what it is really all about still remains a mystery. Thankfully, in a recent interview, Peele finally spills some new details about Nope.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Stephen King Movie Set For Later This Year Just Got Pushed Back To 2023, But It Makes Sense

The horror genre has been experiencing a thrilling renaissance for years now, to the joy of moviegoers. Some of the best horror movies have returned to theaters via sequels, while we've also seen some reboots from previous adaptations. Case in point: Andy Muschietti's pair of IT movies. The trend of Stephen King movies haven't slowed down, with Gary Dauberman's Salem's Lot movie originally expected to hit theaters this September. Unfortunately the Stephen King movie has been pushed back, but the reasoning makes complete sense.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Halloween Ends: 8 Quick Things We Know About The 2022 Horror Sequel

The eight original installments of the Halloween movies series make up one of the most popular horror franchises of all time, yet none have had such a lasting effect on the genre like co-writer and director John Carpenter’s slasher-pioneering original from 1978. That may be why Halloween from 2018 and its 2021 follow-up Halloween Kills ignore the events of all of the other sequels to see Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) have a proper final showdown with Michael Myers (who is not her brother, by the way). Before that conflict is ultimately resolved in Halloween Ends, let’s reflect on everything we already know about one of the most anticipated upcoming horror movies, which is among the big movies set to release this fall...
MOVIES
CNN

Hollywood Minute: 'The Munsters' movie

First looks at Rob Zombie’s ‘The Munsters’ and vertical thriller ‘Fall,’ and a conversation with Lance Reddick about Netflix’s new ‘Resident Evil.’
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Stranger Things' Brett Gelman Talks The Big Scene Where He Kept Thinking About Leonardo DiCaprio While Filming

Creatures from The Upside Down are notoriously hard to kill, but there is one surefire way to deal with these Stranger Things monstrosities: use… well, fire! So it was fortunate that in the Stranger Things Season 4 finale, not only were Steve Harrington and Robin Buckley properly armed with Molotov cocktails to weaken Vecna, but Murray Bauman had a flamethrower to lay waste to nearly all the Demogorgons running rampant in that Russian prison. For that latter moment, actor Brett Gelman couldn’t help thinking about a specific Leonardo DiCaprio role while shooting Murray’s fiery time to shine in the hit Netflix show.
MOVIES
Collider

Horror Critic Joe Bob Briggs Wraps Second Annual Drive-In Jamboree

America's "first and foremost Drive-In Movie Critic," television personality, writer and horror aficionado Joe Bob Briggs (John Bloom) and co-host/horror queen, Darcy the Mail Girl (Diana Prince), have just wrapped their second official annual Joe Bob's Jamboree celebration in Memphis, Tennessee. The duo hosted a three-day celebration, including a fan convention held all three days with meet-and-greets, and a tour of Graceland, to end their fourth season of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs on the genre streaming service Shudder. Fortunately, CBR confirmed The Last Drive-In has been renewed for a fifth season, though the premiere date is yet to be released, as well as more themed holiday episodes. The drive-in never dies! Cue the harmonica intro.
MEMPHIS, TN
ComicBook

Black Adam and Stranger Things Stars Cast in New Romantic Heist Movie

The upcoming heist movie Marmalade has cast some fan-favorite actors. On Wednesday, reports revealed that Aldis Hodge, Joe Keery, and Camila Morrone have all been cast in Marmalade, providing the first formal announcement of the film's existence. Marmalade will serve as the directoral debut of Legion and Wedding Crashers actor Keir O'Donnell, who also wrote the script. The project reportedly already wrapped production earlier this month in Minnesota, but does not currently have a release date. Marmalade reportedly follows a naive small-town man as he narrates the colorful tale of a romantic bank heist to his cunning cellmate.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Halloween Ends Trailer Date

Jamie Lee Curtis is teasing Halloween in July. The actress, who reprises her role as Laurie Strode for the final time in Halloween Ends, has revealed when fans will get their first look at the conclusion to director David Gordon Green's rebooted Halloween trilogy. The scream queen announced on Twitter that Universal Pictures and Blumhouse are scaring up the Halloween Ends trailer on Wednesday, July 20. The first footage teasing Laurie Strode's final showdown with Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney) will drop online before playing in theaters attached to director Jordan Peele's Nope, opening July 22 from Universal.
MOVIES
ScreenCrush

Jon Hamm ‘Fletch’ Movie Finally Coming to Theaters

There are nine Fletch novels by Gregory Mcdonald, and it seems like there have been at least that many attempts to revive the film series based on Mcdonald’s work. The original Fletch, starring Chevy Chase as the title character, remains a beloved ’80s favorite (the lone sequel, Fletch Lives, remains a disliked ’80s flop). Since then, so many filmmakers and actors have tried to get their own Fletch sequel or revival going. They all failed.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Chucky season 2 will premiere in October

Goths and horror-hounds are currently feeling the summer heat and are in a slump because it feels like so long until spooky season arrives. There is a Jack-O-Lantern shaped light at the end of the tunnel, however, because the SyFy channel has announced that everyone’s favourite psychopathic doll – Chucky – will be back just in time for Halloween.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Jensen Ackles Reveals if He'd Consider a Supernatural Reboot

Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, is headed to The CW this fall, but even though the upcoming series will give fans new stories within that universe — in this case, the love story of Sam and Dean's parents — that hasn't stopped fans from wondering if a Supernatural reboot is something that would ever be possible, particularly one with Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki involved. As it turns out, while something in the near future isn't on the agenda, Ackles may just be open to something in the future.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Lilo & Stitch’ Live-Action Remake to Be Directed by ‘Marcel the Shell with Shoes On’ Filmmaker

Dean Fleischer-Camp, the filmmaker behind indie darling Marcel the Shell with Shoes On, is going Disney. The filmmaker will direct a live-action take on Lilo & Stitch, the 2002 animated movie from Walt Disney Feature Animation. Chris Kekaniokalani Bright is in final negotiations to pen the script.More from The Hollywood ReporterHollywood's Spending in New Mexico Hits $855MFormer STX President Sophie Watts Joins Board of Ad Tech Firm Ryff (Exclusive)Omar Epps, Demi Singleton, Miss Lawrence, Anthony B. Jenkins Join Lee Daniels' 'The Deliverance' for Netflix The move gets the project, which will be a tentpole feature project for Disney+, back into the water....
MOVIES
UPI News

What to stream this weekend: 'Persuasion,' 'Zombies 3'

July 15 (UPI) -- Netflix will bring Jane Austen's romantic novel Persuasion to life, and Disney+ will air the channel's third original film in the Zombies franchise this weekend. Also, this weekend, an adventure-dramedy film, Don't Make Me Go, about a single father with a terminal disease dragging his daughter...
TV SHOWS
Collider

'Prey for the Devil' Trailer: Jacqueline Byers Fends Off the Forces of Evil

While COVID rages on, continuing to mutate, spread, and infect thousands of people, the folks behind Prey for the Devil are bringing forth a new question. What if, like the viral pandemic we’ve been facing, there was a spread of demonic possession that couldn’t be stopped? Spoiler alert: it would be really bad! And that’s exactly what we’re seeing today in the film’s official trailer released by Lionsgate.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Neve Campbell Left Scream 6, But The First Set Photo Of Courteney Cox Is Going To Please Hardcore Fans

It’s a good time to be a horror fan, as the genre has been experiencing a renaissance for a number of years now. As a result, we’ve seen some of the best horror movies back in theaters via new sequels. This includes the 2022 Scream movie, which performed so well another slasher was immediately green lit by Paramount. While fans were disappointed that Neve Campbell left Scream 6, the first set photo of Courteney Cox is going to please hardcore fans.
MOVIES

