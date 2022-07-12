ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ithaca, NY

Triphammer Road reduced to single lane for water valve repair

By Zoë Freer-Hessler
The Ithaca Voice
The Ithaca Voice
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ITHACA, N.Y.—Triphammer Road will be reduced to a single lane between Dearborn Place and Wait Avenue...

ithacavoice.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whcuradio.com

Road to close in Ithaca for nearly two weeks

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A road closing for paving and repair in Ithaca. The 300 block of Mitchell Street will close Monday. The intersections at Ithaca Road and Delaware Avenue will also be impacted for drainage and manhole work. Detours will be in place. The expected completion date is...
ITHACA, NY
News Channel 34

Anticipate delays on the Vestal Parkway

VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists that the right lane heading eastbound on the Vestal Parkway is closed from east of Murray Hill Road to west of Club House Road. The lane closure is expected to be in place until approximately...
VESTAL, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ithaca, NY
Government
Ithaca, NY
Traffic
City
Ithaca, NY
cortlandvoice.com

Cortland’s First Responders Grapple with Gas Prices

First responders in the City of Cortland with a set fuel budget are making it work amid a surge in gas prices that dates back to the start of this year. The prices in Cortland County today are still the highest in Central New York and among the highest in the state. Gas is currently sitting at an average price of $4.887 in the county, according to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA). The state average is set at $4.788, while the national average is at $4.655, AAA data shows.
CORTLAND, NY
rewind1077.com

Report: Rent significantly increasing in Ithaca, Cortland

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Rent prices continue to rise in Ithaca. Current data from Rent dot com’s market trends show 2022 averages for studio and 1-to-3-bedroom apartments. The average cost for a 3-bedroom place is 15 hundred 95 dollars, a 72 percent increase from last year. Only studio apartment prices decreased.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Valve#Water Pressure#Traffic Condition#Dearborn Place East
The Ithaca Voice

Three people saved off of Cayuga Lake after sailboat overturns

TRUMANSBURG, N.Y.—Three people were brought back to shore uninjured Wednesday evening after a reported sailboating accident around 7 p.m. Three fire departments responded to the incident, which started with a report of a sailboat in distress in the middle of Cayuga Lake, according to Ithaca Fire Department spokesperson Jim Wheal.
ITHACA, NY
localsyr.com

Your Stories: Potholes at Great Northern Mall

(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer! A viewer reached out to the Your Stories Team with a question regarding the troubled Great Northern Mall in the Town of Clay. While the mall doesn’t see much foot traffic these days, many drivers still use the road that goes around the mall to access the popular BJ’s Wholesale Club off Route 31.
CLAY, NY
Syracuse.com

See 21 photos of huge Central NY barn fire that kept firefighters working in heat, humidity for 12 hours

Otisco, N.Y. — Firefighters from across the region battled a massive barn fire that broke out Tuesday morning and lasted for more than 12 hours, fire officials said. Around 9:54 a.m., the barn filled with hay at the former Bloom Farm, 2355 Route 80, caught fire and quickly became engulfed in flames, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Structure fire severely damages east Elmira home

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Several Fire Departments responded to a structure fire on Elmira’s east side early this morning. The fire occurred at 1322 Pratt Street in East Elmira. Elmira Fire, Elmira Heights Fire, and South Port were at the scene. At this time, it’s unclear if anyone was inside and if there were any […]
ELMIRA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
localsyr.com

Proposed 4-million gallon manure pit stirring up controversy in Camillus

CAMILLUS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– A proposed four million gallon manure storage unit is stirring up controversy in Camillus. The massive concrete structure would be housed on one of the Hourigan Family farms at the intersection of Munro Road and Lyons Road in the Town of Camillus. But when residents in...
CAMILLUS, NY
FL Radio Group

Catharine Valley Trail Undergoing Resurfacing

The Catharine Valley Trail Improvement Project, which aims to remedy erosion and resurface nearly 8,000 feet of the trail at its southern end, is underway and expected to be completed by fall. The project is a collaborative effort between New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation and the Friends of the Catharine Valley Trail (FCVT), with funding from the New York State Park and Trail Partnership Grants and New York’s Environmental Protection Fund. The Park and Trail Partnership Grants are administered by Parks & Trails New York, in partnership with the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Additional funding was provided by the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes, with in-kind support from the Chemung Soil & Water Conservation District and GST BOCES.
LIFESTYLE
WETM 18 News

Horseheads woman dies in fatal Schuyler County crash

READING, N.Y. (WETM) — State Police out of Montour Falls responded to a single-vehicle fatal accident in Schuyler County this past weekend, July 9, 2022. State Police say that the crash occurred on July 9, 2022, at approximately 7:16 p.m. on State Route 14A in the town of Reading. According to Police, the operator and […]
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
The Ithaca Voice

The Ithaca Voice

Ithaca, NY
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
686K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ithaca Voice is a nonprofit digital news site with a mission to improve civic and political understanding in Ithaca and Tompkins County by publishing and sustaining in-depth, educational, rigorous, timely and ethical journalism that all residents can access free of charge online.

 https://ithacavoice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy