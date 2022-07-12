Triphammer Road reduced to single lane for water valve repair

The Catharine Valley Trail Improvement Project, which aims to remedy erosion and resurface nearly 8,000 feet of the trail at its southern end, is underway and expected to be completed by fall. The project is a collaborative effort between New York State Office of Parks, Recreation & Historic Preservation and the Friends of the Catharine Valley Trail (FCVT), with funding from the New York State Park and Trail Partnership Grants and New York’s Environmental Protection Fund. The Park and Trail Partnership Grants are administered by Parks & Trails New York, in partnership with the NYS Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. Additional funding was provided by the Community Foundation of Elmira-Corning and the Finger Lakes, with in-kind support from the Chemung Soil & Water Conservation District and GST BOCES.

