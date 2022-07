Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– A Colleton Co. Grand Jury has indicted former attorney Alex Murdaugh on two counts of murder. According to the Attorney General’s Office and SLED, Murdaugh was indicted in connection with the deaths of his wife Maggie and son Paul who were found shot and killed on the family’s property in Colleton Co. on June 7th, 2021.

