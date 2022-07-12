ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pellston, MI

Pellston's Brown selected to play in D4 MHSSCA All-Star game

By Jared Greenleaf,
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 2 days ago
PELLSTON – Madison Brown doesn’t do much talking when she’s on a softball diamond.

If she does, it’s with her pitching on the mound and her bat offensively.

Through it all, the Pellston softball star became one of the best players in program history during her career.

Recently, Brown was rewarded for a tremendous senior campaign by being selected to play in the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association (MHSSCA) Division 4 All-Star Game, which will take place at Davenport University on Wednesday, July 13, at 2:30 p.m.

"It's super exciting, and then I started to realize that all the work I've done, all the extra work in the basement with my dad pitching really paid off," said Brown, an All-Ski Valley first team performer this past season. "I've thought (about playing in this all-star game) a few times, but it never really occurred to me that it would actually happen. It was very surprising when I got that text.

"It makes me feel really good. I'm just proud of myself for coming this far."

The selection comes following a terrific final campaign for Brown, who used both her pitching and hitting to help fuel the Hornets to a first district championship since 2018. In addition to All-Ski Valley honors, Brown also earned MHSSCA all-state honorable mention, all-region and all-district recognition.

Many were happy to hear the news of Brown’s selection, including Pellston coach Randy Bricker, who lauded the work ethic and dedication of his senior player.

“We’re excited as a program for Madison,” said Bricker. “As a coach, it’s an honor for a kid that’s truly worked very hard for many years at this game. I think it’s just a reward for her dedication. We’re extremely proud of her at Pellston to represent us and we’ll be cheering her on, that’s for sure. We’re all so happy for her. Hopefully it’s a stepping stone to getting this program going in the right direction.”

In addition to her play on the field, Brown said she's improved in one significant area.

"I think a lot of my attitude on the mound (has improved), just being positive and correcting my mistakes while I'm out there," Brown said. "Just a better mindset, I think, like pulling myself back together."

In the upcoming MHSSCA All-Star Game, Brown will be a member of the Red Team, which also includes Onaway senior catcher Taylor Larson.

The game marks the culmination of a thrilling final month in the career of Brown, who becomes the first Pellston player since Jill McNitt to be selected for the contest.

"(This season has) been amazing, it's been very exciting," Brown said. "It's something I've always wanted to happen and wanted to achieve but didn't know if it would actually happen, and I'm happy it did for my last few weeks of playing."

Bricker said Brown will leave a long-lasting legacy in Pellston’s program.

“I think she’s going to be known as a power hitter and a dominant pitcher, but she’s an awful quiet kid too,” Bricker said. “She was our leader on the field. She didn’t do much vocally, but she did it by the way she played the game and came to practice and presented herself every day.”

College volleyball up next this fall

While Brown won’t play softball at the next level, she will continue a successful volleyball playing career as a member of the North Central Michigan College Timberwolves this upcoming fall.

“We couldn’t be more proud of Madison and her family for their commitment to our programs,” said Pellston Middle School/High School principal Enos Bacon. “After a stellar career with the Pellston Hornets, Madison is moving on to take her tenacious spirit to new challenges as the Timberwolves look to build a winning team and tradition.”

Brown had a solid volleyball career with the Hornets, earning All-Ski Valley Conference honors multiple times as one of the team’s top attacking threats.

IN THIS ARTICLE
