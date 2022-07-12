ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlevoix, MI

Charlevoix's Lentz to play in Division 3 MHSSCA All-Star game

By Drew Kochanny, The Petoskey News-Review
Petoskey News Review
Petoskey News Review
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35Ge6w_0gcq4TEH00

CHARLEVOIX — A year after advancing to the state quarterfinal round, Grace Lentz and the Charlevoix softball team had their season cut short just as soon as districts began this season.

It was an end of a Rayder career that came far too soon for the standout senior.

But, the playing days for Lentz are far from over on the softball field and she’ll have one last opportunity as a high school player this Wednesday when she competes in the Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association All-Star game at Davenport University in Grand Rapids.

Despite eye-popping numbers against everyone this season, Lentz was passed up for all-state honors, so the chance to play in the MHSSCA All-Star game was thought to be out of reach, until she actually got the news she had been selected.

“I was really excited because this year I didn’t get all-state honors, so I didn’t think it was going to be possible, but I found out all-region players were actually able to get selected,” said Lentz on the selection. “I thought it was a really cool honor and I’m really looking forward to playing in the game.”

Lentz will compete for the Division 3 White Team, coached by Kingsley’s Jamie Hawkins and Millington’s Greg Hudie.

The D3 White Team will compete against the D3 Red Team at Noon Wednesday, following the Division 2 game at 10 a.m. and before a 2:30 p.m. Division 4 game and 4:30 p.m. Division 1 game.

Lentz closed out her career with her best season yet as a Rayder, finishing with a .634 average, 10 home runs and 58 RBIs. It comes after seasons of hitting .479 as a freshman and .500 as a junior, sandwiched between a cancelled COVID season in 2020.

She ended her career with 124 RBIs in just three seasons.

This past year's success Lentz thought was just a culmination of hard work, along with taking the focus off herself to help a young Rayder group. When it came down to it, there was just less time to overthink anything.

“Four years on varsity and then playing travel and working in the offseason with my dad and other coaches, that all especially helped me,” she said. “I’d say this year I tried focusing more on my teammates as an upperclassmen. It was hard focusing on myself. I think working with my teammates helped me not think about myself as much and it actually helped me more.

“I think I definitely became a better teammate and it helped me with my leadership skills for sure.”

Having lost a collection of all-state players and a dominant arm in the circle from the year before, Lentz knew 2022 would come with some bumps in the road as the next generation of Rayder players came through the program, though it was still a season she holds in high regard.

“This year and the next are rebuilding years for the program, especially after losing so many great athletes last year,” said Lentz. “Being one of two seniors this year, it was difficult, but it was also still a really fun experience. I was also able to play with my sister this year, so that was really cool to do. That was really nice that I had a year with her.”

Lentz will compete as a high school player one final time Wednesday, turn her focus to summer travel ball with Northern Michigan Elite out of Traverse City, then head to Spring Arbor University in the fall to continue her playing days there.

“I’m really looking forward to playing in college and throughout the summer I’ll still be playing travel ball,” she said. “So it’s nice that I had the whole spring season, I’ll have summer and then I’ll be good to go when fall ball comes in college.”

Also playing with Lentz out of Northern Michigan on the White Team includes Elk Rapids’ Morgan White and Kingsley’s Leslie Hamilton, while the D3 Red Team features Kalkaska’s Mia Miller and is coached by Kalkaska coach, Rich Ponstein.

Contact Sports Editor Drew Kochanny at dkochanny@petoskeynews.com. Follow him on Twitter, @DrewKochanny, and Instagram, @drewkochanny

Comments / 0

 

