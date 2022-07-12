ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

A new Indianapolis music festival is coming this fall. Here's the full lineup for each day

By Rory Appleton, Indianapolis Star
 2 days ago
The All IN Music & Arts Festival, a new event coming Labor Day weekend to the Indiana State Fairgrounds, announced its full daily lineups on Tuesday.

Rockers Daryl Hall & John Oates and Portugal. The Man will headline Sept. 3, with Cage the Elephant, John Fogerty and Death Cab for Cutie leading the Sept. 4 bill.

Saturday will also feature a "Dreamset" of Allman Brothers Band covers from various musicians, while a similar set on Sunday will feature Tom Petty's music.

Single day tickets are currently available through the festival website, allinfestival.com/tickets, for $99.50, which will increase to $109.50 on July 19. Full weekend passes are $159.50. Camping options and parking are also still available.

The festival was organized by several experienced local promoters, including the founders of what is now Ruoff Music Center. They are calling All IN "the largest multi-day festival lineup in Indy's history."

Here is the full lineup breakdown for each day:

Saturday

  • Daryl Hall & John Oates
  • Portugal. The Man
  • The Allman Brothers Band Dreamset starring Duane Betts, John “JOJO” Hermann of
  • Widespread Panic and many more
  • Trampled By Turtles
  • Misterwives
  • Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs
  • The Four Tops
  • The Driver Era
  • Dumpstaphunk
  • Samantha Fish
  • Doug Henthorn
  • The Rob Dixon Trio
  • Kara Cole
  • The Palace
  • The Breakes

Sunday

  • Cage The Elephant
  • John Fogerty
  • Death Cab For Cutie
  • The Tom Petty Dreamset starring Dawes and many more
  • Lucinda Williams and Her Band
  • Dawes
  • Watchhouse
  • La Luz
  • Hearty Har
  • Julia Kahn
  • Hank Ruff
  • Jonah Baker
  • Joshua Powell
  • Dream Slice
  • J. Elliott

Rory Appleton is the pop culture reporter at IndyStar. Contact him at 317-552-9044 and rappleton@indystar.com, or follow him on Twitter at @RoryDoesPhonics.

