A new Indianapolis music festival is coming this fall. Here's the full lineup for each day

The All IN Music & Arts Festival, a new event coming Labor Day weekend to the Indiana State Fairgrounds, announced its full daily lineups on Tuesday.

Rockers Daryl Hall & John Oates and Portugal. The Man will headline Sept. 3, with Cage the Elephant, John Fogerty and Death Cab for Cutie leading the Sept. 4 bill.

Saturday will also feature a "Dreamset" of Allman Brothers Band covers from various musicians, while a similar set on Sunday will feature Tom Petty's music.

Single day tickets are currently available through the festival website, allinfestival.com/tickets, for $99.50, which will increase to $109.50 on July 19. Full weekend passes are $159.50. Camping options and parking are also still available.

The festival was organized by several experienced local promoters, including the founders of what is now Ruoff Music Center. They are calling All IN "the largest multi-day festival lineup in Indy's history."

Here is the full lineup breakdown for each day:

Saturday

Daryl Hall & John Oates

Portugal. The Man

The Allman Brothers Band Dreamset starring Duane Betts, John “JOJO” Hermann of

Widespread Panic and many more

Trampled By Turtles

Misterwives

Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs

The Four Tops

The Driver Era

Dumpstaphunk

Samantha Fish

Doug Henthorn

The Rob Dixon Trio

Kara Cole

The Palace

The Breakes

Sunday

Cage The Elephant

John Fogerty

Death Cab For Cutie

The Tom Petty Dreamset starring Dawes and many more

Lucinda Williams and Her Band

Dawes

Watchhouse

La Luz

Hearty Har

Julia Kahn

Hank Ruff

Jonah Baker

Joshua Powell

Dream Slice

J. Elliott

