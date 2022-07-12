ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Springsteen tour kicks off 2023 in Florida with 3 shows: How to buy tickets

By Dave Osborn, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago

The Boss is heading to Florida to kick off his 2023 international tour.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band earlier Tuesday announced the tour begins in Tampa on Feb. 1 at Amalie Arena. It heads north Feb. 3 to Atlanta before returning to the Sunshine State for concerts Feb. 5 at Amway Center in Orlando and Feb. 7 at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood.

Tickets go on sale for the Florida concerts Wednesday, July 20.

Anyone who wants to buy tickets must register with Ticketmaster's Verified Fan Onsale by Sunday, July 17.

The Verified Fan Onsale is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 20. If tickets remain, a general sale for everyone begins the same day at 3 p.m. with no code required.

To register for the Ticketmaster Verified Fan, visit https://verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/springsteen .

This will be Springsteen's first North American tour since 2016. The U.S. leg of the tour wraps up April 14 in Newark, New Jersey, before it heads overseas.

Springsteen and The E Street Band's most recent studio album, 2020's "Letter To You," marked their first time recording live together in decades.

The E Street Band's members are: Roy Bittan — piano, synthesizer; Nils Lofgren — guitar, vocals; Patti Scialfa — guitar, vocals; Garry Tallent — bass guitar; Stevie Van Zandt — guitar, vocals; and Max Weinberg — drums; with Soozie Tyrell — violin, guitar, vocals; Jake Clemons — saxophone; and Charlie Giordano — keyboards.

Springsteen has released 20 studio albums, many of which feature the E Street Band. The New Jersey native, 72, released his first studio album "Greetings from Asbury Park" in 1973, followed up with one of his most popular albums, "Born to Run" in 1975.

His numerous hits have included "The River," " Dancing in the Dark ," "Glory Days," "I'm On Fire," "My Hometown," Rosalita," "Tunnel of Love," "No Surrender" and "Prove It All Night."

Rolling Stone magazine ranked Springsteen 23rd on its list of the Greatest Artists of All Time and he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1999.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Bruce Springsteen tour kicks off 2023 in Florida with 3 shows: How to buy tickets

