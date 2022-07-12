ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'I've become a man, I don't feel I've made mistakes': Paul Pogba says he is 'happy' with his time at Man United as he blames injuries and manager changes for failing to live up to his £89m price tag as he is unveiled as a Juventus player again

By Adam Shergold for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Paul Pogba 'doesn't feel he made mistakes' at Manchester United despite six underwhelming seasons at Old Trafford as he starts a second stint with Juventus.

The French midfielder, who has re-signed for the Turin club on a free transfer after running down his United contract, said 'destiny' had brought him back to the club he represented between 2012 and 2016.

Pogba, 29, was officially unveiled to the media on Tuesday afternoon after signing a four-year contract over the weekend.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F2ag7_0gcq4O3s00
Paul Pogba was officially unveiled as a Juventus player for the second time on Tuesday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37rAoP_0gcq4O3s00
The France midfielder has completed a free transfer after leaving Manchester United

He said: 'I believe in destiny, I am happy with all the choices I've made. That's life.

'I am happy about these years at Manchester, I've become a man, I don't feel I've made mistakes.

'I am happy now. Who knows, had I won, choices could have been different.'

He blamed the churn of managers at United and injury issues for failing to fulfil the expectations that came with his world record £89million price tag.

'When you play for a team and change coach every season it's hard,' he said.

'It's true that I was injured sometimes. It was a bit of everything. Coach, team, change of roles, these things blocked me a little.

'Now, it's another Paul, another Pogba and hopefully, I won't have many injuries, I'll feel well and play in my role, doing better than in the last seasons.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02nf5z_0gcq4O3s00
Pogba blamed manager changes and injuries for failing to match expectations at United
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RBmRx_0gcq4O3s00
He proclaimed himself 'happy' to be back at Juventus, saying 'destiny' led him back there

Pogba, who won just two trophies during his time at United and both in his first season, said he spoke to Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri even before leaving Old Trafford.

'I spoke to Allegri also when I was at Man United, I spoke to him before coming here,' he said.

'He is here now, I spent many important years with him. This is the right moment with the right person.

'There were other clubs interested but when I chose Juventus, my heart told me that it was the right destination.

'When I saw Juventus fans sending me messages it was always nice, but I was focused on Man United.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Aq0iN_0gcq4O3s00
Paul Pogba was given a fantastic reception as he arrived for his medical ahead of the transfer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZR8Ra_0gcq4O3s00
Thrilled supporters gathered outside the Juventus medical centre as Pogba returned

'I've thought about coming back in the last year and I did it. I am happy for this and the fans too.'

Pogba will hope to replicate the success of his four-year stint with Juventus between 2012 and 2016, which saw him win four consecutive Serie A titles and establish a reputation as one of the world's most dynamic midfielders.

He said: 'Juventus have always been the No 1 club in Italy, it's strange not to see them win, but it's a good thing.

'It's never easy to win the Scudetto, there are other clubs and it's never been easy.

'Juventus will always be Juventus. We are here to win, that's what belongs to Juventus.'

