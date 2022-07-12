ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit cracks Time magazine's 2022 list of World's Greatest Places

By Layla McMurtrie, Detroit Free Press
 2 days ago

The city of Detroit has been recognized on Time's World's Greatest Places list of 2022, g one of 50 destinations globally to claim a spot.

This year's list is the third annual compilation and highlights what visitors can expect of various hot spots internationally.

Fun and unique countries, regions, cities and towns were nominated by contributors from all over the map to help  Time magazine compile a list full of fresh experiences.

"The story of Detroit's resilient people, along with a rich heritage of design, innovation, and diversity, ensured that it was part of this prestigious cohort," said Time in a news release.

Ultimate Michigan bucket list: 31 things you didn't know you must do

Michigan: Remote lodge at tippy-top of the U.P. is now official dark sky park

Time talks about Detroit's revitalization and urges people to check out great places in the city including restaurants like Midnight Temple and the Motown Museum .

“In many ways, Detroit is the gateway to experiencing Michigan, and being recognized as a World’s Greatest Place by Time further validates Michigan’s role as a premier global travel destination for generations to come," said David Lorenz, vice president of Travel Michigan.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit cracks Time magazine's 2022 list of World's Greatest Places

The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

