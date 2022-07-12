ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Gas explosion caused by shed fire destroys row of terraced homes as residents are evacuated and two people are treated for smoke inhalation

By Claudia Aoraha For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

A row of terraced houses were destroyed after a gas explosion was triggered by a shed fire in the middle of the night.

Emergency services rushed to Ovenden Crescent, Halifax just before 3.30am this morning to reports of a shed on fire which then triggered a devastating gas explosion.

The blaze impinged on utility supplies outside the building - causing a blast outside the property, firefighters confirmed.

Six households have been evacuated and two people - one male and one female, both in their 50, were seen by medics for smoke inhalation, following the fire and explosion.

Harrowing photographs show the blackened roof of the home completely blown off with fires still burning towards the rear of the properties.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SZLAi_0gcq3ZYq00
Firefighters were called to the scene at 3.30am this morning on Ovenden Crescent, Halifax, to reports of a shed on fire. The blaze impinged on utility supplies outside the building - causing an explosion outside the property
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GmY5i_0gcq3ZYq00
Six households have been evacuated and two people were seen by medics for smoke inhalation, following the fire and explosion

In the footage, fire crews can be seen trying to put out flames from still blazing broken gas pipes.

A number of men were said to have bravely charged into the smoke and flames to help more vulnerable neighbours to safety.

The 999 crews discovered the shed fire had spread to houses via a fractured gas main with a total of six properties affected in total.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: 'Following a call at 03:27 this morning (12 July), five crews, from Illingworth, Halifax, Rastrick, Bradford and Fairweather Green attended a fire that had started at the rear of a property on Ovenden Crescent, Halifax.

'The fire spread to outbuildings and the closest property. The fire impinged on utility supplies outside the building causing an explosion outside the property.

'Two casualties have been attended to by Yorkshire Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation. Six houses were evacuated and temporary re-housing has been put into place.

'The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by our Fire Investigation team and West Yorkshire Police. WYFRS are working with our local partner agencies to support residents in the area as well as those directly affected by the incident.'

One resident Margaret, who lives in Ovenden Crescent, said the fire was 'very big and frightening' and locals rushed to wake up people in the adjoining houses.

She told YorkshireLive: 'It was scary - I was just glad they were out. These properties are council bungalows for the over 55s.

'These residents are disabled and some are housebound. Someone brayed on their doors and got them out. If someone had not seen the flames three people would be dead.

'I came out and saw fire engines and police. Flames were coming out of the roof. Six properties have been damaged. Only three people were in them as two houses are empty. I am not happy about it.

'Those three people could have been dead if those lads hadn't seen it and come round.

