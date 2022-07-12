ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sheridan County, WY

SCSD#2 Discusses Budget, Maintenance

By cvannoy
Sheridan Media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSCSD #2 School board of Trustees recognized several Junior and Senior High students, from both the Schiffer School and Sheridan High School, who have been painting in the school buildings this summer. Troy Decker introduced the students, several who were in attendance at the meeting, and talked about how...

sheridanmedia.com

Comments / 0

Sheridan Media

It takes a city

The Sheridan WYO Rodeo is a large celebration of the sport of rodeo, western heritage, and Sheridan tradition. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger told listeners the WYO Rodeo provides a major boost to the local economy and he appreciates all the work, hours and resources of the WYO Rodeo Board and staff that ensure the high-quality of the western celebration.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

The YMCA is looking for lifeguards, custodians and some motivating souls

Like too many organizations in the Nation, the Sheridan County YMCA is experiencing staff shortages. The Sheridan County YMCA has full time and part time positions for lifeguards, custodians and camp counselors. According to Executive Director Liz Cassiday, every position at the Y is vital and valued. The lifeguard position...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Accepts MOU with Department of Health

A memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the Wyoming Department of Health, Public Health Division and Sheridan County has been approved and accepted by the county commission. The MOU provides funding for home visitation services, Children’s Special Health Program services, and other Maternal and Child Health services in the county.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sheridan County Contract Awarded to Loden Construction

Sheridan County’s Commissioners have awarded the contract for removal and replacement of membrane roof systems at the county sheriff’s office and the public health facility. County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller gave more details at the last commission meeting. Obermueller said the county will be using ARPA (American Rescue...
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
Sheridan Media

Sagebrush Community Garden Vandalized

The Sheridan Police Department has received two reports of vandalism involving property damage at the community garden, located behind Sagebrush Elementary School, at 1685 Hill Pond Drive. The citizens of Sheridan who use this garden to grow crops have put a lot of time and energy into maintenance of the...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Rotary Park Relocation Resolution Discussed at Council Study Session

In April of 2021, a proposed land swap was presented to the Sheridan City Council that encompasses property along East 5th Street and would involve moving the historic locomotive that is located at Rotary Park at the corner of Broadway and 5th Street to a piece of property that is located just on the other side of the 5th Street railroad crossing and kitty-corner to where the locomotive is currently located. The Council and Mayor Rich Bridger were presented with details of a proposed resolution, that if approved by City Council, would set the wheels in motion to move the locomotive and the park. City Attorney Brendon Kerns.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Leftover licenses on sale

Over the counter leftover licenses and general license sales began at 8 a.m. July 13. While appearing on Sheridan Media’s Public Pulse program, Game and Fish Public Information Specialist Christina Schmidt made the announcement. Schmidt advises caution when purchasing the license. These leftover licenses in the Sheridan region are...
CHRISTINA SCHMIDT
Sheridan Media

SCLT Explore History Program Features Sheridan WYO Rodeo

On Tuesday, July 12, in a three-part program, Carrie Edinger, SCLT Historical Program Manager, presented a program on the history of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo. The WYO is 95 years old this year. Edinger said she found much of the history from Tom Ringley’s book, Rodeo Time in Sheridan, Wyoming, a History of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo. She took the history of the rodeo from a start-up, independent first-class rodeo in 1931 through the challenges of WWII.
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

The WYO Theater enjoys the wide array of people and interests that use it

The WYO Theater was originally built in 1923 as the Lotus, a vaudeville theater. The theater entertained Sheridan families for nearly 60 years with both live performances and films before closing its doors in 1982. But thanks to some dedicated people a non-profit corporation was established to “Save the WYO.”...
SHERIDAN, WY
Sheridan Media

Rodeo/Beauty Pageants Experiencing Decline In Entry Numbers

Girls may dream about growing up and becoming a rodeo queen or a beauty queen, but with the recent rise in gas prices and inflation, some may never get a chance to compete for a crown. Most pageant winners have to pay for their own gas, hotel rooms and food...
SHERIDAN, WY
hwy.co

The Legend Behind the ‘Crazy Woman’ in Wyoming

Haunting legends throughout America draw visitors to experience the paranormal. But the tale of the “Crazy Woman” in Buffalo, Wyo. is one more of sadness than fear. Although you’ll hear a few variations, they all tell the story of a woman who suffered a tragic fate. Let’s learn more about this “Crazy Woman” and what you can do when visiting Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
Sheridan Media

Trial Date Set for Sheridan Man Charged With Felony Drug Possession

A trial date was set this week in Fourth Judicial District Court for 40-year-old Ronnie Holliman of Sheridan. Holliman on June 14, was arrested and charged with three counts of felony possession of a controlled substance. Holliman was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana and clonazepam. Holliman was also charged with two misdemeanors, criminal trespass and under the influence of a controlled substance. The drug possession charges are being prosecuted as felonies because Holliman has two previous drug possession convictions on his record and if he’s convicted on the current charges, he would have at least three convictions, which is a felony in Wyoming.
SHERIDAN, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Big Horn, Carbon by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 15:43:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-14 16:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Big Horn; Carbon The National Weather Service in Billings has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Big Horn County in south central Montana Central Carbon County in south central Montana * Until 430 PM MDT. * At 342 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Joliet, or 19 miles southeast of Columbus, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bridger, Joliet, Fromberg, Pryor, Edgar, Boyd and Rockvale. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT

