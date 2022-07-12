SCSD#2 Discusses Budget, Maintenance

In April of 2021, a proposed land swap was presented to the Sheridan City Council that encompasses property along East 5th Street and would involve moving the historic locomotive that is located at Rotary Park at the corner of Broadway and 5th Street to a piece of property that is located just on the other side of the 5th Street railroad crossing and kitty-corner to where the locomotive is currently located. The Council and Mayor Rich Bridger were presented with details of a proposed resolution, that if approved by City Council, would set the wheels in motion to move the locomotive and the park. City Attorney Brendon Kerns.

