TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A local business that’s constructed commercial buildings and residential homes in Terre Haute is now doing some work on its own building. Keymark Construction is in the process of remodeling its Lafayette Avenue location. President Jacob Hellmann said the building will have a better layout, more natural lighting and better curb appeal for the city.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 21 HOURS AGO