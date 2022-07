With consumer prices rising by an annualized rate of more than 8% last month, hard-working people across the country are feeling inflation’s sting. Sharply rising food prices coupled with pain at the pump mean we’re now paying more for basic goods and services than ever before. And higher prices don’t just mean more money out of pocket for gas and groceries: inflation hits working families hardest. Nationwide, households are spending a higher percentage of their incomes on food, and that, coupled with widespread shortages of baby formula, means many parents are facing extreme hardship to feed their families.

INCOME TAX ・ 2 DAYS AGO