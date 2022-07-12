ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sen. Braun: People would be shocked if they knew where COVID funds went

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJul. 12, 2022 - 01:53 - Sen. Mike Braun,...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Biden makes Holocaust gaffe during Israel visit

President Biden, visiting Israel on Wednesday, added yet another entry to his long list of gaffes, mistakenly saying we must keep alive the "honor of the Holocaust." The president made the flub shortly after touching down in Israel, kicking off a two-day visit with the Middle Eastern country’s leaders.
POTUS
Fox News

Herschel Walker ripped by Washington Post column claiming America has 'lost its mind' if he wins in Georgia

Trump-backed Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker is under fire yet again, this time from a Washington Post column challenging his integrity and contrasting his alleged "craziness" to Sen. Raphael Warnock's "competence." "While Walker wanders along the campaign trail, Walker’s Democratic rival, incumbent Sen. Raphael G. Warnock, has concentrated on emphasizing...
GEORGIA STATE
Fox News

Sen. Hawley 'refused to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant': Washington Post

The Washington Post accused Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., of "refus[ing] to acknowledge that some transgender men can get pregnant," in an article published late Tuesday. Politics writer Mariana Alfaro broke down a now viral exchange between Hawley and University of California at Berkley law professor Khiara Bridges over the question of who can get pregnant, during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on the impact of the end of Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Braun
Fox News

Harvard Law instructor says Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe should 'never know peace again'

A Harvard Law School instructor tweeted that the Supreme Court Justices who overturned Roe v. Wade should "never know peace again." Harvard Law School Cyberlaw Clinical instructor Alejandra Caraballo made the comments in a tweet thread on June 25, stating that the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade in a decision that was announced on June 24 are "pariahs."
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Before January 6, Trump received 'absolutely insane' legal advice: Ex-deputy assistant attorney general

Former Deputy Assistant Attorney General Tom Dupree gave his take on Tuesday's January 6 committee hearings with Neil Cavuto on "Your World." TOM DUPREE: Yeah. It's really interesting just seeing this whole timeline playing out. And today, of course, we heard a lot about that meeting at the White House that seemed to have gotten a little bit out of hand, to say the least.
POTUS
Fox News

Fauci admits that COVID-19 vaccines do not protect 'overly well' against infection

White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci conceded that COVID-19 vaccines do not protect "overly well" against infection Tuesday on "Your World." DR. FAUCI: One of the things that's clear from the data [is] that even though vaccines - because of the high degree of transmissibility of this virus - don't protect overly well, as it were, against infection, they protect quite well against severe disease leading to hospitalization and death. And I believe that's the reason, Neil, why at my age, being vaccinated and boosted, even though it didn't protect me against infection, I feel confident that it made a major role in protecting me from progressing to severe disease. And that's very likely why I had a relatively mild course. So my message to people who seem confused because people who are vaccinated get infected - the answer is if you weren't vaccinated, the likelihood [is] you would have had [a] more severe course than you did have when you were vaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sen#Covid#Politics Congress#Politics Federal
Fox News

Senate Republicans press Pentagon for evidence to back claim abortion ruling may impact military 'readiness'

EXCLUSIVE: Republicans on the Senate Armed Services Committee are requesting information from the Pentagon regarding a new memo that alleges the Supreme Court's recent abortion decision will impact the "readiness" of the military force, which the lawmakers argue does not provide sufficient supporting evidence. The Supreme Court recently overturned the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Defense One

US Can’t Down Russian Missiles Being Used in Ukraine, Report Says

The United States is not prepared to defend itself from the types of cruise missiles Russia has increasingly used to attack Ukraine, warns a new assessment from a prominent Washington think tank. The report from the nonpartisan Center for Strategic and International Studies argues that military commanders and policymakers have...
MILITARY
Fox News

Fox News

768K+
Followers
168K+
Post
641M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy