Omaha, NE

What an udderly fun holiday: It's Cow Appreciation Day!

By McKenzy Parsons (KPTM)
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The second Tuesday in July is a moo-ving holiday - Cow Appreciation Day, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The day is sponsored by Chick-fil-A to get people to eat more chicken and less beef. Cows...

The reviews are in, and Nebraska's best ice cream comes from Ted and Wally's!

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — In light of National Ice Cream Day coming up on July 17, Yelp has released the best place to get ice cream in 2022 in each state and province. They came up with these places based on a number of factors including total volume and ratings of reviews between April 21, 2021 and April 21, 2022, said Yelp.
OMAHA, NE
Woman sets record, completes all 11 National Scenic Trails

DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) — A hiker has become the first woman to complete all 11 National Scenic Trails. Arlette Lann, who is originally from Holland but now lives in Massachusetts, finished her record-setting hike at the Ice Age trail in Potawatomi State Park in Wisconsin on Monday. Now that...
WISCONSIN STATE
#Appreciation Day#Cows#Fast Food Restaurant#Beef#Chick
Two arrested after $1.8 million worth of drugs found in I-80 traffic stop near Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. — Two men are in the Lancaster County Jail after deputies found $1.8 million worth of drugs in their vehicle during a traffic stop near Lincoln Wednesday. John Kirschner, 60, of St. Paul, Minn., and Wesley Stayberg, 30, of Hudson, Wis., were arrested for possession of a controlled substance (meth) with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance (heroin) with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance (fentanyl) with intent to deliver, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and three counts of evading drug tax.
LINCOLN, NE
Former Republican Party chair gives his account on what led to leadership change

OMAHA—At the Nebraska Republican Party convention Saturday, Dan Welch was removed as party chair, followed by several resignations in other positions. In an interview with Fox 42 Wednesday, Welch called it a well-orchestrated takeover. At the bottom of it all: Raw feelings over the Republican gubernatorial primary. “Everybody knows...
NEBRASKA STATE

