Business

Twitter Content Exec Nick Sallon Exiting to Join Bloomberg Media (EXCLUSIVE)

By Todd Spangler
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSallon will join Bloomberg in August 2022 in the newly created position, reporting to CEO M. Scott Havens. Sallon will oversee the company’s global business teams responsible for multiplatform video and audio expansion, global partnerships, content licensing and distribution, and enterprise consumer subscription sales. More from Variety. Most...

Daily Beast

Apple Axes $100M Consulting Contract With Ex-Design Chief Jony Ive

Apple and its former chief design officer Jony Ive have reportedly parted ways for good, ending a consulting agreement that Ive at one point promised would last “long into the future,” according to The New York Times. In 2019, Ive departed Apple, whose brand identity he helped shape over 27 years with his revolutionary aesthetics. But on his way out the door, Ive signed a multiyear deal worth more than $100 million to make Apple his primary client at his new venture, design firm LoveFrom. The contract was recently up for extension, but “the parties” decided not to renew it, the Times said, citing two people close to the matter. Under the terms of the deal, Ive was prevented from “taking on work that Apple found competitive,” according to the newspaper. This clause has stifled Ive, who reportedly wants to operate without the need for Apple’s say-so. Executives at Apple, in turn, have been irked by the size of Ive’s paycheck for his work with the tech company—especially given that a number of their own designers have jumped ship to LoveFrom in recent years.
BUSINESS
restaurantbusinessonline.com

Burger King names Thibault Roux chief digital officer

Burger King on Friday named Thibault Roux its new chief digital officer in the U.S. and Canada. Roux will oversee the company’s digital efforts starting on July 18. He will oversee the burger chain’s digital team to develop a strategy “centered on creating the best guest experience,” the company said in a statement.
RESTAURANTS
pymnts

Goldman Names Google Vet Jared Cohen to Innovation Post

Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon has named Google veteran Jared Cohen to oversee a new innovation group. As CNBC reported Tuesday (July 12), Cohen was a protege of Google CEO Eric Schmidt and the founder of Jigsaw, one of the tech colossus’ incubators. The report notes that this is...
BUSINESS
‘Everything’s Trash’ Is an Unsteady Showcase for Phoebe Robinson: TV Review

On “Everything’s Trash,” the insecure but brash podcaster Phoebe (Phoebe Robinson) has been invited to speak at a college lecture series; the professor who brought her describes her as “a digital ouroboros” and “a culture-maker extraordinaire.” Understandably, she’s a bit nervous, especially when asked by another, obviously snobbish teacher present what her project is, what she’s trying to say. Phoebe responds this way: “You, professor, are trash. So is that lady, and that dude, and these little meatballs on sticks.” She waves an hors d’oeuvre for emphasis. “All pure hot, and cold, garbage. Actually, everything’s trash.”
TV & VIDEOS
The Verge

Why Medium failed

Few tech CEOs can claim to have steered the course of online conversation more than Ev Williams. In 1999 he co-founded Blogger, which helped to take blogging mainstream with a well designed, free tool that sold to Google four years later. In 2006 Williams and his co-founder followed with Twitter, which remains one of the most influential social networks in the world.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Goldman Hires Google Exec to Co-Head Applied Innovation Unit - Memo

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Goldman Sachs has hired Jared Cohen, who founded technology incubator Jigsaw at Google, to co-head its newly created applied innovation unit, an internal memo showed, as the Wall Street powerhouse invests in technology expertise. Cohen, who also served as advisor to Google's CEO Eric Schmidt in...
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

Henley appoints Rodrigo Mansur as US Investment Director

BOSTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 13, 2022-- Henley USA, part of Henley Investment Management, an international investment and fund management firm with a focus on private equity real estate, announces the appointment of Rodrigo Mansur as US Investment Director based in Henley’s Boston office. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220713005080/en/ Rodrigo Mansur, US Investment Director, Henley (Photo: Business Wire)
BOSTON, MA
TechCrunch

NFT brand loyalty platform Hang banks $16M from Paradigm

Web3 startup Hang is one such startup looking to build up a client base of brands and help them leverage NFTs to replace their existing membership and loyalty programs. The startup hopes that by leveraging the blockchain, users will be able to buy into and sell elite membership status, finding the market value for the perks offered by loyalty programs and build a closer relationship with the brands they frequent.
BUSINESS
The Next Web

7 tech podcasts to binge this summer

Tech podcasts bring together some of the brightest minds in programming, science, and engineering. They can range from the ones dedicated to a wide audience to podcast series intended only for domain experts. We’ve decided to take a look at some of the best tech podcasts from all around the...
COMPUTERS
SFGate

LeBron critical on his show of US efforts to get Griner home

LeBron James is publicly criticizing the United States’ handling of WNBA All-Star Brittney Griner’s case in a trailer for an upcoming episode of his television show: “The Shop: Uninterrupted.”. Griner is on trial in Russia for drug possession. She pleaded guilty last week and will appear again...
NBA
TechCrunch

Startups race to build a crypto-native, consumer-friendly messaging platform for web3

Behind the scenes, however, plenty of founders and VCs are doubling down on the promise of largely decentralized, blockchain-based outfits, and toward that end, one of the “more interesting parts of crypto right now” is at the “intersection of social messaging and web3,” says renowned entrepreneur and investor Elad Gil. In short, he thinks today’s messaging tools don’t cut it, and that there will be new opportunities for crypto-native startups to get it right.
INTERNET

