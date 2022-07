Only one wall is now standing after fire destroyed a 2,400 square-foot equipment shed just south of Emporia on Thursday. Fire was reported at 593 Road 150 shortly after 10 am and had already punched through the roof by the time firefighters arrived, according to Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Tony Fuller. The fire ultimately caved in three of the four walls and destroyed all the machinery, equipment, tools and other items inside. The estimated loss is around $100,000.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO