A solar powered Zephyr S has been flying for 26 days straight and its operators have taken some creative license with its routes. Online flight tracking data shows that the operators of the extreme-endurance, high-flying Airbus' Zephyr S unmanned aircraft that is currently conducting a very-long-duration sortie flew routes over the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge in Arizona today that traced out the number 26, the letters USA, and what appears to be the outline of the contiguous United States. Another part of its flight path took the drone over the Yuma Test Range and the resulting design may be intended to depict the Liberty Bell or the symbol for the mathematical constant pi.

