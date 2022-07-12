Group of Newington High School students attend FBLA National Leadership Conference, with three taking part in national competition
NEWINGTON – Julia Dennis, a business educator at Newington High School and advisor of the Future Business Leaders of America, traveled to Chicago with 25 students to attend the FBLA National Leadership Conference. “The students had a memorable experience in Chicago representing Newington High School and Newington, Connecticut,”...www.newingtontowncrier.com
Comments / 0