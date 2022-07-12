Colossal Cave - Reimagined by Roberta Williams -- Teaser Trailer

Resident Evil is once again transcending the world of video games — this time as a live-action Netflix series. Produced by Constantin Film, the studio behind Milla Jovovich's six RE movies, Netflix's Resident Evil builds on the canon of Capcom's game franchise while shining a spotlight on series staple Albert Wesker. The result, according to our Resident Evil: Season 1 review, is sure to please diehard RE fans, thanks to "superb acting combined with an intriguing plot that somehow fits into this ever-growing and wildly convoluted timeline."
Despite a new Resident Evil movie hitting our screens just last year, streaming service Netflix has been developing a TV series based on the hit horror game franchise, and the show is set to hit the small screen this week. In the new Resident Evil Netflix series, much of the lore of the original videogame is present and accounted for, but the show does offer a fresh take on the undead in the franchise.
Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software appears to have accidentally shown off a key gameplay function it probably wasn't intending to reveal just yet. It's fair to say the upcoming Harry Potter RPG is one of the most-anticipated games of this year, with the reveal becoming the official PlayStation YouTube channel's most-viewed video game trailer to date. With the game's "Holiday 2022" release window still months away, fans have pored over every second footage they can get their hands on for new details - and now they've found something.
This IGN Wiki page will cover Cliff from Pokemon Go. We will go through Cliff's Pokémon, their types alongside weaknesses, how best to combat each Pokémon, and more. Cliff's first Pokémon will always be Bulbasaur. Bulbasaur is a Grass/Poison-type Pokémon weak against Flying, Ice, Fire, and Psychic
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure has been telling the story of the Joestars since the 1980s with the latest anime series running for ten years thanks to the hard work of animators at David Production. At this year's Anime Expo convention, Stone Ocean revealed a new trailer for the Netflix series and creator Hirohiko Araki took the opportunity to deliver a special message to fans who have been following along with the story of the Joestars in the medium of anime.
With each new trailer, the forthcoming Lord of the Rings TV show The Rings of Power looks more and more epic. In the latest trailer, elves and hobbity harfoots amble across the many and varied landscapes of Middle-earth, from spectacular snow-capped mountains to rolling forests, deep mines and elegant cities. We see familiar Lord of the Rings battles, plus monsters and statues and sailboats, and even a bit of apocalyptic fire.
Check out the trailer for The Munsters, an upcoming movie from Rob Zombie starring Sheri Moon Zombie as Lily, Jeff Daniel Phillips as Herman, and Daniel Roebuck as The Count. From Rob Zombie comes the strangest love story ever told as Herman and Lily’s crazy courtship takes The Munsters on a hauntingly hilarious trip from Transylvania to Hollywood.
Welcome to our new Photo Mode format where we ask the community (and our staff) to round up some of the best screenshots you've got. Our previous Photo mode's subject was "heroes" and we wanted to see the most heroic screenshots. We were looking for shots of you triumphant on top of a pile of your enemies' corpses, rescuing an NPC, or striking your best pose after a well-fought battle and you did not disappoint. Here are our favorites from last month submitted by you, the community.
Break out the lembas bread and the Ent-draught: The new trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has arrived. Released on the heels of Amazon's Prime Day, the trailer is the best look yet at the streaming giant's new take on Middle-earth. Created by JD Payne and Patrick McKay, The Rings of Power is a new story inspired by J.R.R. Tolkien's sprawling legendarium. Set during Tolkien's Second Age, the eight-episode series takes place long before the events of The Lord of the Rings or The Hobbit, chronicling Sauron's original rise to power and the forging of the One Ring.
Netflix has announced its next gaming project, a “K-zombie action game” entitled Kingdom: The Blood. Kingdom: The Blood is based on Kingdom, a popular Korean drama show that began in 2019 and currently has two seasons and a special released on Netflix. The show is a Netflix original, meaning the streaming service owns the intellectual property.
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is in full swing and there are a ton of sales across, games, tech, entertainment, and much more. If you don't want to get carried away on Prime Day and are looking to stay within a tighter budget, we've rounded up some of the best Prime Day deals for $50 or under to consider below!
Oh boyyyy. God of War: Ragnarok preorders went live today at 10 a.m. in Australia! Various retailers (some faster than others) have offered up the base game, alongside its Collector's and other special editions to the Kratos fans among you. Ragnarok will release on November 9, 2022, here's everywhere you can preorder/pick it up from.
We already know that Pune-based developer SuperGaming is developing one of the first fully Made-in-India battle royale game, Indus. Apart from the artwork and a short gameplay video, there is not much that has been revealed by the developer so far. However, this was enough for fans to compare the game to EA’s Apex Legends.
Check out the launch trailer for 3D platforming roguelite action game, Loopmancer. Set in a cyberpunk universe, Loopmancer takes us to the not too distant future, in which neuro-comp interfaces, bionic prosthetics and nano-biotechnology have all become commonplace. The game is available now on PC via Epic Games Store and Steam.
In case you missed it, earlier this week, it was announced that a new video game based on Netflix’s Korean thriller-horror series, Kingdom, is in the works. Kingdom: The Blood is coming to PC and mobile, and is set to stay true to the show, which is basically about a zombie apocalypse in medieval Korea. Definitely sounds like the perfect source material for a game, if you ask me.
Have an Ascension plan in place with our Kazuha materials list. The Anemo swordsman uses a variety of unique items to level up, including a Liyue boss drop and an Inazuma speciality you can only find in a handful of places. Kazuha doesn't share many of his materials with other characters in Genshin Impact, so you're free to use as many as you want on him without throwing your other plans out of balance.
This Genshin Impact Kazuha build guide and details everything you need to know in order to maximize the performance of Kaedehara Kazuha on your team, including a recommended character build and ideal team comps. Want to see how Kaedehara Kazuha compares to other characters in Genshin Impact? Check out our
Just over 40 years after the release of Atari 2600 bug shooter Yars' Revenge, Atari announced Thursday that it's bringing the game back with a remake called Yars: Recharged. Developed by Adamvision Studios and SneakyBox, the game will give a modern look and feel to the 2600 classic,
Level Infinite has released a new update for its RPG mobile game, Alchemy Stars. In the Persona 5 Royal-themed crossover update, players will have the opportunity to recruit Joker, Fox, Queen, Violet, and Mona, who'll be given away via event gift from now until August 3. As previously reported, players
Resident Evil is back in a big, bold way. The iconic video game franchise and source for many Milla Jovovich-fronted films of varying quality has re-emerged on Netflix as a very smart, very cool new series with Supernatural veteran Andrew Dabb in the showrunner’s seat. Based on all of the game action through Resident Evil: Village, the series puts two timelines to work, before and after the T-Virus global fail, and features many familiar characters, human and otherwise.
