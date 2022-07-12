Starbucks is offering 50% off drinks one day a week in July – how to get the discount

STARBUCKS is offering a Tuesday treat that is sure to be refreshing.

Customers can get half-off one drink every Tuesday throughout the month of July.

Starbucks is offering 50% off drinks every Tuesday in July

Starbucks calls the promotion "Summer TuesYays."

Every Tuesday in July, Starbucks customers can get 50% off a favorite beverage of any size.

There are a few rules:

It's only good on cold beverages.

It's limited to one drink per person.

It does not include ready-to-drink bottled beverages.

Anyone can claim the offer because you do not have to earn any rewards stars or spend a certain amount of money.

How do you get your half-off Starbucks drink?

In order to get your half-price drink, you have to be a Starbucks Rewards member.

It's free to join. All you have to do is download the Starbucks app.

You will need an email and password to sign up.

Not only will you get your 50% off coupon, but you will start earning stars which can be used toward free drinks and food.

When will you receive your 'TuesYay' offer?

Every Tuesday, you'll receive a "Come in for Summer TuesYays" reminder on the app.

You will also receive a coupon to access the promo on your app.

Starbucks Rewards members get one coupon every Tuesday in July.

It expires at 2.59am ET.

If you do not use your coupon on that Tuesday, you will receive another one the following Tuesday.

You will receive a coupon on July 12, July 19 and July 26.

To give you an idea of how much you can save, if order a Trenta-sized iced coffee, it would cost you $4.95 before tax.

Once you apply the "TuesYay" offer, your Trenta will only cost you $2.47 before tax.

Trenta is Starbucks' largest drink size.

The offer is good at participating locations.

You cannot combine it with other offers.

