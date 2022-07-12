ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Starbucks is offering 50% off drinks one day a week in July – how to get the discount

By Joy Dumandan
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YL9Mu_0gcq0Kfo00

STARBUCKS is offering a Tuesday treat that is sure to be refreshing.

Customers can get half-off one drink every Tuesday throughout the month of July.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eUktG_0gcq0Kfo00
Starbucks is offering 50% off drinks every Tuesday in July

Starbucks calls the promotion "Summer TuesYays."

Every Tuesday in July, Starbucks customers can get 50% off a favorite beverage of any size.

There are a few rules:

  • It's only good on cold beverages.
  • It's limited to one drink per person.
  • It does not include ready-to-drink bottled beverages.

Anyone can claim the offer because you do not have to earn any rewards stars or spend a certain amount of money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pf1LW_0gcq0Kfo00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qUkOY_0gcq0Kfo00

How do you get your half-off Starbucks drink?

In order to get your half-price drink, you have to be a Starbucks Rewards member.

It's free to join. All you have to do is download the Starbucks app.

You will need an email and password to sign up.

Not only will you get your 50% off coupon, but you will start earning stars which can be used toward free drinks and food.

When will you receive your 'TuesYay' offer?

Every Tuesday, you'll receive a "Come in for Summer TuesYays" reminder on the app.

You will also receive a coupon to access the promo on your app.

Starbucks Rewards members get one coupon every Tuesday in July.

It expires at 2.59am ET.

If you do not use your coupon on that Tuesday, you will receive another one the following Tuesday.

You will receive a coupon on July 12, July 19 and July 26.

To give you an idea of how much you can save, if order a Trenta-sized iced coffee, it would cost you $4.95 before tax.

Once you apply the "TuesYay" offer, your Trenta will only cost you $2.47 before tax.

Trenta is Starbucks' largest drink size.

The offer is good at participating locations.

You cannot combine it with other offers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h0e9R_0gcq0Kfo00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qWrNd_0gcq0Kfo00

The Sun shares the secret sale schedules at TJ Maxx, Old Navy and Target.

Plus, how to find the hidden deals at Costco when you do not have a membership.

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Burger King is offering an all-you-can-eat cheeseburger challenge this July

From all-you-can-eat sushi to unlimited oysters, Tokyo’s got a lot of restaurant deals that will have you well-fed and satisfied. Now, Burger King Japan is getting in on the trend by offering an all-you-can-eat cheeseburger challenge, featuring its brand new Maximum Super One-Pound Beef Burger. The OTT burger is...
RESTAURANTS
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Fast Food Restaurant With the Worst Customer Service

One group of restaurants that has survived the pandemic shutdown almost entirely is America’s big fast food operations. In some cases, this may have been a result of strong balance sheets. Companies like Yum! Brands (KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell) and McDonald’s have hundreds of millions of dollars in cash and short term investments.  Despite […]
RESTAURANTS
KNX 1070 News Radio

Subway is giving away 1M free subs: how to get one

Clear your lunch plans for July 12 -- Subway is holding a massive sandwich giveaway to celebrate new changes at restaurants across the country. For the first time in Subway's nearly 60-year history, the restaurant is significantly changing its menu and streamlining its ordering system to make things easier for guests.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coupon#Food Drink#Starbucks Rewards#Tuesyay#Trenta
Mashed

The Disturbing Reason Starbucks Is Closing More Than A Dozen Stores

Starbucks has come a long way since its first opening in Seattle's Pike Place Market in 1971. It's now the largest coffee company in the world, claiming a 40% share of the coffee market in the U.S., per World Coffee Portal. In the States alone, the coffee chain employs roughly 138,000 people, down drastically from around 346,000 pre-pandemic, per Macrotrends.
SEATTLE, WA
shefinds

McDonald's Employees Explain Why You Should Never Order This ‘Dirty’ Drink At The Fast Food Chain

If you’re pulling up to a fast food restaurant, it’s likely you’re not expecting an especially nutritious meal or the most sanitary environment around. Because, let’s be honest: no one is going to McDonald’s because it’s healthy. However, you probably still have some sort of standards when it comes to what you’re putting into your body, which is why it’s always helpful—and enlightening—to hear about what goes on behind closed doors, straight from the mouths (or keyboards) of employees.
RESTAURANTS
Allrecipes.com

McDonald's French Fries Aren't Just Potatoes — Here's What's in Them

We love to debate food. Whether it's a Coke vs. Pepsi contest, if pineapple belongs on pizza or not, or which fast-food chain has the best french fries in the business. However, if there's one thing we can all agree on, it's that whenever you're under the Golden Arches, it's impossible to resist ordering hot and crispy McDonald's french fries.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Starbucks
NewsBreak
Costco
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Closes. To Be Replaced Immediately

A new restaurant is replacing an old one in metro Phoenix.Farhad Ibrahimzade/Unsplash. There are a number of restaurant “concept” groups around the Valley that, when one restaurant fails to impress, instead of closing up shop and moving out of the space, the restaurant group simply changes up the menu, alters the decor, and rebrands the establishment. For these restaurant groups that have established enough equity to be able to swap in entirely new menus and decor on a semi-frequent basis, it does make it easier to eventually land on a menu that connects with customers. This is exactly what is happening with one local restaurant, as it closes down shop in preparation for a new restaurant to open in its place.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Mashed

Why Aldi's Shoplifting Technique Is Enraging Customers

Shoplifting is on the rise. And it's not just inflation and the COVID-19 pandemic that are to blame, leading retailers to come up with creative measures for keeping their products secure. Store crime has been increasing steadily over the last five years, per the New York Post — long before...
RETAIL
shefinds

McDonald's Quietly Removes Drinks From The Dollar Menu—Customers Are So Mad About This Price Change!

McDonald’s is making changes to their dollar menu once again amid the surging inflation—and customers are definitely not happy about it. According to a recent article published by Eat This, Not That!, “The Wall Street Journal reports that many locations have decided to quietly remove soda and other cold beverages from the Dollar Menu.” As a result, customers are left with limited options when it comes to what they can buy for a buck at the fast food chain.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

KFC Just Brought Back A Popular Menu Item After Three Years

The return of nostalgic items has been rising at a steady pace in the past few years. Cosmopolitan reports that trends from the 90s have been returning at a rapid degree and TV shows like "Stranger Things" are bringing back cult genres long thought to have passed their prime. The food industry is no stranger to capitalizing on the latest trends either. Those who grew up in the 90s are seeing the return of some favorite foods including snacks like Dunkaroos, Eggo cereal and Wonderballs.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Burger King Is Offering Free Onion Rings for National Onion Ring Day

It's no National Donut Day or National Ice Cream Day, but it turns out that National Onion Ring Day—a relatively obscure food holiday—is actually worth celebrating. That's because Burger King is marking the greasy occasion with a special deal that gets you a free order of onion rings.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

How To Get A Free Popeyes Chicken Sandwich Every Week This Summer

The return of summer marks the return of great deals that can only be found when temperatures start to rise. This season, Applebee's is rolling out a Blue Bahama Mama and All-American Mucho as part of its Star-Spangled Sips promotion, according to its website. Casey's released a limited-time BBQ brisket pizza for the summer months, per Business Wire. According to Mile High on the Cheap, Krispy Kreme is giving out a free dozen donuts after the purchase of one dozen from July 1-4.
RESTAURANTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
596K+
Followers
28K+
Post
159M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy