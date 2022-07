As much as we all wish it were otherwise, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to claim lives and upset stability around the world. If this worldwide disaster has a narrow silver lining, it is the many lessons it has to teach us moving forward. These lessons cover every aspect of life from business to relationships, but none more than healthcare. We have seen the incredible strain COVID-19 has put on our healthcare systems and providers including doctors, nurses, and administrators. Now we must be proactive in alleviating this strain for the sake of these providers and their patients if we intend to be ready for the next worldwide health crisis.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 23 DAYS AGO