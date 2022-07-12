ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
s show in Albany, GA Sep 13, 2022 – presale password

tmpresale.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA PAW Patrol Live! The Great Pirate Adventure presale code is available below! While this special pre-sale opportunity exists, you’ll have the chance...

www.tmpresale.com

Comments / 0

WALB 10

Albany Humane Society brings early Christmas cheer in time of need

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Christmas came early this year as Operation Santa Paws – a special Albany Humane Society event for pet supplies happened Wednesday. The Albany Humane Society is always taking in new animals, and with more animals comes a greater need. That’s why Christmas came in July.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

New housing coming to underserved Albany area

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A developer hopes to serve an underserved part of Albany with new housing options. A new housing development is in the works. It will be built on Van Buren Street. Many people looked on as developers from Atlanta talked about their plans for the property. The...
ALBANY, GA
Post-Searchlight

ATown Wings opens at former Maryland’s Fried Chicken location

Another restaurant now calls Bainbridge home, ATown Wings. Located on East Alice Street at the former Maryland’s Fried Chicken, the restaurant opened Tuesday, and is the latest restaurant in the chain to open, with locations in the South stretching from Tallahassee, to Atlanta and Aiken, South Carolina. With most...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
wfxl.com

Back-to-school events across Southwest Georgia

With a few weeks left in the summer break, families are gearing up for the upcoming school year. Across Southwest Georgia, school districts and communities are coming together to make sure that students have what they need as they head back to the classroom. BEN HILL. Families will be able...
GEORGIA STATE
WALB 10

City reacts to denial of Phoebe Living and Learning Community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Some Albany Commissioners are upset about the recent rejection of Phoebe and Albany Tech’s Learning and Living community. The denial led city commissioners to ask about board members’ duties. A few of the city commissioners believe the living and learning community was a good...
ALBANY, GA
nomadlawyer.org

Cordele: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Cordele, Georgia

Cordele offers all the charm of a small town in South Georgia. Cordele is a great place to live. It has a mix of comfortable neighborhoods, Victorian and Federal-style houses, and an active downtown area. What is Cordele GA known for?. What is it like to live in Cordele GA?
CORDELE, GA
WALB 10

Southwest Ga. teachers talk burnout

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - We’ve all heard a lot about workforce burnout lately. One sector that’s being proactive in addressing it is education. Schools can’t afford to lose more teachers. Educators in Georgia say teacher burnout increased during the pandemic. The height of the pandemic put a...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Crash reported on Liberty Expressway

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A crash is affecting traffic on the Liberty Expressway, according to Albany dispatch. Two vehicles were involved. WALB News 10 has a reporter on the scene working to learn more.
ALBANY, GA
southgatv.com

Phoebe returns to Covid-19 sensitive policies

ALBANY, GA – As of Wednesday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:. Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 31 Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Sumter Medical Center – 4 Total COVID-19 Patients in Phoebe Worth Medical Center – 2 Total Inpatients Recovered...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Over $20M construction contract awarded in Westover expansion project

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An over $20 million construction contract was recently awarded for an Albany road project years in the making, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT). A $21 million contract was awarded to extend Westover Boulevard, one of Albany’s most driven roads. The extension will connect...
ALBANY, GA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berrien, Brooks, Lowndes by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-13 13:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-13 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berrien; Brooks; Lowndes The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for South central Berrien County in south central Georgia Western Lowndes County in south central Georgia Central Brooks County in south central Georgia * Until 200 PM EDT. * At 131 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Quitman, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lake Park, Quitman, Valdosta, Hahira, I-75 At Exit 16, Remerton, Dasher, Morven, Twin Lakes, Valdosta Regional Airport, Kinderlou, I-75 At Exit 5, I-75 At Exit 29, Empress, Clyattville, Brooks Co A/p, Blue Springs, I-75 At Exit 22 and I-75 At Exit 11. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BERRIEN COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

ATF investigating after dozens of firearms stolen in Albany, Lee Co.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) is asking for information about a string of stolen firearms in Albany and Lee County — information that could lead to a $10,000 reward. ATF officials said 79 unaccounted for firearms “pose a potential danger to...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Rise in COVID cases leads to tighter safety requirements at Phoebe

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Recent increases in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations have led to new safety guidelines at all Phoebe facilities, according to health system officials. As of Wednesday morning, these were Phoebe’s COVID-19 numbers:. Total COVID-19 patients in Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital – 31 Total COVID-19 patients...
ALBANY, GA

