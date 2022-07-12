Former Hogs get ready to compete in The $1 Million Basketball Tournament

During the 2021 season, Arkansas Football accomplished many feats, including winning all three ‘trophy’ games against Texas A&M in Arlington, LSU in Baton Rouge, and Missouri in Columbia, to finish the regular season with an 8-4 record. The Hogs would defeat Penn State in the Outback Bowl to give them their 9th victory of the season and a first bowl victory over a Big 10 team. This win would come on January 1st – their first on this date since the 2000 Cotton Bowl. Arkansas went on to win more than eight games for the first time since the 2011 season when they won eleven. This season the Razorbacks will travel to unfamiliar places and battle some old familiar friends. Can Arkansas survive the new challenges?

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 17 HOURS AGO