Two Harris County deputies are on administrative duty following the fatal shooting of a wanted felon on Wednesday. Deputies were searching for the 45-year-old suspect at about 1:15 p.m. at a motel on Kuykendahl Road near FM 1960. When they encountered the suspect, he reportedly raised a pistol. Two task force deputies fired shots and hit him twice. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO