Lowell, MA

Louis C.K.’s show in Lowell, MA Aug 19, 2022 – pre-sale code

 3 days ago

An Louis C.K. presale code is now available!! While this limited time pre-sale opportunity exists, you have the chance to order tickets for Louis C.K. before the general public. Now is the time to...

s show in Hampton Beach, NH Aug 21, 2022 – pre-sale code

The Louis C.K. pre-sale password everyone has been looking for is finally here! With this Louis C.K. pre-sale password YOU WILL have the opportunity to order great seats before the public!. You don’t want to miss ‘s concert in Hampton Beach do you? Tickets could sell out fast when they...
HAMPTON, NH
Too Many Zooz in Cambridge, MA – presale code

The Too Many Zooz pre-sale code everyone has been searching for is available now! This official Too Many Zooz presale is for the 2022 tour and gives you immediate access to Too Many Zooz tickets for a short time. Your access to this Too Many Zooz presale is instant once you have joined..
Virtual: My Summers with a Serial Killer -- A Massachusetts True Crime Story

About The Book: Growing up on Cape Cod in the 1960s, Liza Rodman was a lonely little girl. During the summers, while her mother worked days in a local motel and danced most nights in the Provincetown bars, her babysitter -- the kind, handsome handyman at the motel where her mother worked -- took her and her sister on adventures in his truck. He bought them popsicles and together, they visited his “secret garden” in the Truro woods. To Liza, he was one of the few kind, understanding, and safe adults in her life. But there was one thing she didn’t know; their babysitter was a serial killer. Though Tony Costa’s gruesome case made screaming headlines in 1969 and beyond, Liza never made the connection between her friendly babysitter and the infamous killer of numerous women, including four in Massachusetts, until decades later. Haunted by nightmares and horrified by what she learned, Liza became obsessed with the case. Now, she and co-writer Jennifer Jordan reveal “a suspenseful portrayal of murderous madness in tandem with a child’s growing loneliness, neglect, and despair, a narrative collision that will haunt” you long after you finish it.
PROVINCETOWN, MA
Louis C.k.
“Bar Rescue” Star’s Restaurant Hiring at Watertown Location

Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer will be opening a restaurant in Watertown, and the restaurant is now hiring. Taffer’s Tavern aims to open in the fall of 2022, according to RestaurantNews.com. Taffer, the star of the Paramount Network show, stopped by the space in Arsenal Yards in May. The...
WATERTOWN, MA
Pepsi truck folds in half on Route 495 in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers on Route 495 in and around Chelmsford may have experienced some traffic Thursday– and a crunched-up Pepsi truck may have been to blame. Officials said the truck hit a drainage pipe on a bridge in Chelmsford. The truck was in the breakdown lane when the accident happened.
CHELMSFORD, MA
Stores cash customers’ checks, then sell them lotto tickets

At All Checks Cashed in Everett, Massachusetts, a red neon sign beckons customers to cash their checks, pay utilities and try their luck with scores of lottery tickets. Glittering, multicolored scratch tickets on a wall behind the cashier’s station tempt customers — most without a traditional bank account — ready to pay steep fees to quickly get cash and maybe then try their hand at winning millions.
Insurrection hate groups part of growing extremist movement in New England

Tuesday’s hearing from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol focused on far-right extremist groups like the Oath Keepers and the Proud Boys. White supremacist groups have a growing presence in New England, raising major concerns about their actions and, in some cases, the lack of law enforcement response to their public demonstrations. GBH senior investigative reporter Phillip Martin joined GBH Morning Edition host Paris Alston to connect the national actions to local movements. This transcript has been lightly edited.
BOSTON, MA
Highly regarded manager Wayne Marquis passes

Wayne Marquis, a longtime Danvers public servant who set the “gold standard” for municipal management and dedicated his time to both the MMA and MIIA, died on June 8 at age 69 after a battle with cancer. Marquis had served as the town manager in Danvers from 1979...

