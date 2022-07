Henderson County Deputy Matthew Link on Thursday announced the arrest of a Gladstone, Ill., man for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer. On Wednesday, July 13th, 2022 at 10:20 p.m., deputies were called to Gladstone for a trespassing and an assault complaint. Deputies took the complaint and went to the suspect’s residence to speak with him. At the residence, deputies were met outside by the suspect, Ryan M. Smith, age 30.

