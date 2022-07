Reese Witherspoon is an actress, author, producer, and entrepreneur, among other things, but at home, she's a cool mom to three beautiful children — who may or may not be straight-up clones of hers. While Reese is constantly sharing snaps of herself and her kids looking happy as ever, the mom of three is also known for her brutally honest approach to parenting, and we've got to say, we admire her for it all.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO