ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roland, AR

Former Hogs get ready to compete in The $1 Million Basketball Tournament

By CJ Maclin
FOX 16 News
FOX 16 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GT93z_0gcpxcN300

Team Arkansas first practice concluded in Roland, AR after some drills and some five on five work on the hardwood. The TBT tournament begins on July 16th and this team gets three full days of practices together. They will begin their journey in the Omaha Region with the number two seed, but some of the former Hogs think they should be higher. They want to prove themselves in that $1 Million tourney, and it starts at practice.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLRT - FOX16.com.

Comments / 0

Related
5newsonline.com

Diamond Hogs bring in Oklahoma transfer Hudson Polk

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Oklahoma catcher Hudson Polk announced on social media Thursday that he has committed to Arkansas. Polk just finished off a season with the Sooners that reached the College World Series final. Polk has been in Norman for the previous two seasons but didn't play much....
NORMAN, OK
FOX 16 News

Danielle Gibson Nominated for 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Former Arkansas softball standout Danielle Gibson has been named Arkansas’ nominee for the prestigious NCAA Woman of the Year award, the NCAA announced Thursday. The award, established in 1991, recognizes the academic achievements, athletics excellence, community service and leadership of graduating female collegiate student-athletes from...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
thv11.com

Team Arkansas eyes million-dollar prize

ROLAND, Ark. — As his squad scrimmages at the HBLA gym in Roland, Jimmy Whitt can’t help but laugh. “It’s kind of like a pickup game, but slightly more organized.”. Also, a cool million bucks are on the line. It’s the return of the succinctly named “The Basketball Tournament,” and the return of Team Arkansas, a squad made up largely of guys with Natural State ties. It’s officially listed as a University of Arkansas alumni team, but head coach Monty Patel made it an emphasis to recruit guys connected to the entire state.
ROLAND, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Omaha, AR
Roland, AR
Sports
City
Roland, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Local
Arkansas Basketball
State
Arkansas State
aymag.com

Rocco’s Recap: Jello Shot Challenge Final Tally

Initially, the Arkansas Razorbacks were rallying against Ole Miss in the College World Series of Baseball and during the Rocco’s Jello Shot Challenge. The Rebels, of course, went on to win their second game in the semifinals to eliminate the Hogs. They would then clutch this year’s World Championship...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
FOX 16 News

Razorback Soccer Unveils 2022 Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas soccer has officially announced its 2022 schedule. Head Coach Colby Hale and the squad look to continue the success of the historic 2021 season, which led to the team’s first NCAA Elite 8 appearance, and a program-best 19 wins. The Schedule. The season kicks...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Arkansas Lands Transfer Cylie Halvorson

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas head coach Courtney Deifel has announced the signing of Cylie Halvorson to the roster for 2023. Halvorson, who was named the 2021 Summit League Player of the Year, joins infielder/utility player Kristina Foreman from Duke as the newest Razorbacks. “We are excited to add Cylie...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
All Hogs

Hog Fans Throwing Horns Down at Texas Folks Might Not Send What They Hope

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It was rather interesting at Big 12 Media Days on Wednesday that what Arkansas fans love to do at Texas isn't that upsetting. "When we live in the brains and minds and hearts of individuals who go Horns Down, it's an incredible compliment," athletics direct Chris Del Conte said last month after a Super Regional against East Carolina. "We're glad you're thinking of us. It tells you about the reckoning of the brand."
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Tournament#Tbt#Nexstar Media Inc
talkbusiness.net

Fort Smith Whataburger one of four planned by KMAC Enterprises

The Whataburger restaurant to open in Fort Smith is one of four in Arkansas and Oklahoma to be opened and managed by Fort Smith-based KMAC Enterprises, the company that has for decades managed KFC and Taco Bell restaurants in nine states. WAB Venture Inc., owned by KMAC Enterprises, will ceremonially...
FORT SMITH, AR
aymag.com

Feltner’s Whatta-Burger: An Arkansas Food Classic

With all of the hubbub going on about Whataburger coming to towns around Arkansas, we here at AY thought that we would take a moment to reflect on another famous burger joint called Feltner’s Whatta-Burger. A 2021 Arkansas Food Hall of Fame recipient and classic drive-in style restaurant in...
RUSSELLVILLE, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Cameron Eittreim

Who Has The Biggest Burgers In Fort Smith, Arkansas?

Fort Smith is a real food city, there are so many delicious spots to go eat. But there is one food in particular that you will find in long order in Fort Smith, and that is the burger. Now burgers come in various types, but let's be honest, you want a burger that truly satisfies your hunger, and the fast food imitations don't satisfy you. Fortunately, you are in luck, because there are quite a few spots in Fort Smith serving up a true full-sized burger.
FORT SMITH, AR
FOX 16 News

Arkansas gas prices down double digits over the last week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As summer rages on in the Natural State, the prices at the pump are continuing to trickle downward. According to data from AAA’s Gas Price Monitor, the current average for a gallon of regular gas in Arkansas is $4.23. Currently, the state average is down 2 cents from the average on Tuesday.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
agfc.com

Remember the 3 R’s when boating on a river

LITTLE ROCK – The heat of summer often leads anglers to large rivers and the promise of large catfish and an extended period of fish activity thanks to current keeping surface water moving and slightly cooler than in backwaters and reservoirs. But traveling on a river like the Arkansas can be a daunting task for people who don’t know what all those buoys and channel markers mean. How do you know which side of the buoys to stay on when traveling up or down a river?
LITTLE ROCK, AR
FOX 16 News

FOX 16 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

 https://www.fox16.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy