Meetings of the village of Dolton board of trustees often feature Mayor Tiffany Henyard and trustees speaking over one another and accusing the other of wrongdoing. The discord started months after Henyard took office in May 2021 and quickly escalated. Henyard canceled meetings and locked trustees out of the village hall. Earlier this year, five of the six trustees and the city clerk hosted meetings without the mayor.

COOK COUNTY, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO