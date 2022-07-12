ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, ME

Louis C.K. in Portland, ME Aug 20, 2022 – pre-sale password

The Louis C.K. presale passcode that we’ve gotten so many requests for is up and ready for our members! During this limited time presale period you have got an excellent opportunity to purchase show tickets...

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

102.9 WBLM

Live Music is Back At the Ballpark in OOB

Thanks to the great folks at the Old Orchard Beach Recreation Department, concerts are BACK at the Ballpark! The "Rock the Park" Concert series started last Thursday with Motor Booty Affair. The weather was great and the crowd was big! These shows are cheap, family (and dog) friendly, with good food and beer available. Sounds perfect to us!
OLD ORCHARD BEACH, ME
94.9 HOM

30 of the Best Date Night Restaurants in Maine

From casual to you are going all out, we've got you covered. Every date is different, but most revolve around food. Lucky for us, we live in the foodiest of states. Italian-themed restaurants popped up as the most suggested, but there is Thai, Japanese, French, and even a vegetarian restaurant. Whether you want a casual night on the town or a fancy schmancy night - Maine has the restaurant. A lot of the choices you'll find in Portland. After all, Portland IS the mecca for all things food. So many great choices. I'm sure we didn't cover them all and if you have a special place to take your special person, let us know!
PORTLAND, ME
94.3 WCYY

Westbrook Brunch Favorite Brea Lu Cafe Moving to New Location

As they say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Perhaps that's one of the reasons Brea Lu Cafe has continued to thrive over the course of many years despite ownership changes, location changes, a pandemic, and even a restaurant fire. More changes appear to be on the way for the venerable brunch spot, as a large "For Lease" sign recently popped up at their current location. Brea Lu cleared up the confusion, stating their lease was set to expire shortly and they would have a new home to share with their fans.
WESTBROOK, ME
Portland, ME
Entertainment
City
Portland, ME
Local
Maine Entertainment
Boston

These surf lodge-inspired cottages just opened in Maine

The Wanderer's adults-only cottages are open through Oct. 23. Travelers seeking a coastal Maine getaway can now book luxury, adults-only cottages near the beach in Kennebunk. The Wanderer, comprised of 17 white clapboard surf lodge-inspired studio and one-bedroom cottages, opened July 8. The cottages are owned and operated by Lord & Harrington, LLC, the company that founded Batson River Brewing & Distilling, and managed by Atlantic Hospitality.
KENNEBUNK, ME
Down East

Tacos and Sushi Get Rolled Into One in Bridgton

Elevation Sushi and Tacos is not, for the most part, a fusion restaurant. Kim Morton, Mike Perez, and their son-in-law John Dexter all moved from the Los Angeles metro to western Maine in the past several years. “The things we really missed were sushi and street tacos,” says Morton, a schoolteacher who used to have her own restaurant. So, when they opened a small place together in Bridgton last summer, they devoted one section of the menu to sushi and another to tacos. There are tuna rolls, salmon, and California rolls. Then, there are steak tacos, chicken tacos, and pork tacos. All the classics from both genres. However, there are also sushi tacos.
BRIDGTON, ME
Louis C.k.
Q97.9

Maine Suing Windham Moving Company for Threatening Customers Who Write Bad Reviews

Maine vs Liberty Bell Moving & Storage in Windham. This lawsuit was recently filed and it's pretty remarkable the claims against Liberty Bell. According to Maine Biz, Liberty Bell Moving & Storage in Windham has customers sign a contract that breaks consumer protection laws. According to the Maine Attorney General, in these contracts, if you say anything less than flattering about Liberty Bell, you are threatened with 'litigation, damages, and penalties that lack a factual or legal basis.'
MAINE STATE
Down East

The Four Maine Antiques Trails No Treasure Hunter Should Miss

Seasoned collectors know: Maine’s reverence for history, abundance of old homesteads and estates, and generations of tourist traffic make the Pine Tree State an antiquing destination par excellence. With so much to comb through, where’s a picky picker to start? We’ve rounded up 40 of our favorite antiques stores, vintage shops, flea markets, and more, following four winding routes across the state. Treasure hunters, it’s road-trip time.
MAINE STATE
94.3 WCYY

HomeGoods Set to Open New Store in Biddeford, Maine This Fall

As Biddeford continues to be one of the fastest growing cities in Maine, that growth is attracting more than just youthful residents looking to escape Portland prices and a few more tourism dollars. It's also attracting new restaurants and retail to the area. According to the Saco Bay News, HomeGoods, one of the fastest growing retail chains in America, is planning to expand and open a new store in Biddeford later this year.
BIDDEFORD, ME
amjamboafrica.com

Genius Black talks about Maine’s future

To Jerry Edwards – also known as Genius Black – Black history is about both the past and the future. “It’s all around you. It’s not 100 years ago,” he said. “It’s that, but it’s also what I did yesterday.” He has been reading about Maine’s Black history and talking with scholars and archeologists about the Black people who lived in the state during the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries to prepare for a July launch of his new “Maine’s Black Future” podcast..
MAINE STATE
#Presale Passwords
Alina Andras

4 amazing pizza places in Maine

Do you live in Maine or travel to Maine often? Maybe you used to live there but you moved to a different place. No matter the situation, you probably have a go-to place when it comes to pizza. If you do, feel free to share your favorite pizza place in Maine in the comment section down below. And if you want to find out about other great pizza places in Maine, keep on reading because I have gathered four amazing pizza places that have excellent online reviews and are highly praised by both travelers and local people.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Mainers get creative to save on gas costs

JAY, Maine — Gas prices are coming down, but as of Thursday, AAA said the average in Maine was still $4.79 per gallon. That is forcing many people to make some changes in order to handle the higher costs. In Jay, the Duffy family is now using 4-wheelers to...
JAY, ME
WMTW

Central Maine Healthcare reaches new deal with Anthem

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Central Maine Healthcare has reached a new multi-year agreement that will keep the system's hospitals, facilities and providers within the Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield network. That includes Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston. It also includes patients in commercial and Medicare Advantage plans.
MAINE STATE

