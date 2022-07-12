Nikon done with DSLR, focusing on mirrorless digital cameras

No, as you might have read, Nikon isn’t giving up on DSLRs. In a report released on July 12, Nikkei Asia said that it had “learned” that Nikon is going to withdraw from the SLR business. What’s interesting to note is that they said Canon would be following suit in the next few years. No doubt, significant publications picked up on it within hours of this article. Clickbait articles ensued because nothing translates to web traffic like the death of a production line of a prominent brand. Nikon was quick to dismiss this report as nothing but speculation. They’ve categorically stated that they will be “continuing the production, sales and service of digital SLR.”

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO