Ohio State

Badgers’ Visit To Ohio State In September Looks Like “Blackout” Game

By Phil Roeder
seehafernews.com
 2 days ago

The Badgers’ visit to Ohio State in September is looking like it’s going to be a “blackout”...

www.seehafernews.com

seehafernews.com

3-Star Basketball Prospect From Minnesota To Visit UW Next Month

With the Badgers basketball program still trolling for a big man, 247Sports is reporting 3-star forward prospect Nolan Winter will visit Madison next month. The 6′ 11″ standout from Lakeville is rated the number-two player in Minnesota. He would be part of the recruiting class of 2023 for...
MINNESOTA STATE
seehafernews.com

Badgers Paul Chryst Named To Bobby Dodd Coach Of The Year Watch List

Badgers head coach Paul Chryst has been named to the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year watch list. The Dodd Trophy singles out the head coach of a college team who wins games while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership, and integrity. Chryst is one of 20 coaches whose...
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Veteran Big Ten Football Player Announces His Retirement

Earlier this week, a veteran Big Ten football player announced his retirement from the game of football. Cormac Sampson, an offensive lineman for the Wisconsin Badgers, is calling it a career. In a statement to Badger247, Sampson said he graduated in the spring and is choosing to focus on his career as an educator.
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

Timber Rattlers Fall in Pitchers Duel 1-0

The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers simply could not score last night and fell to the West Michigan White Caps 1-0. Rattler pitcher Antoine Kelly had a solid start, going three innings while only allowing one runner on base, whom he walked while striking out 2 batters. Joey Matulovich also had a...
MADISON, WI
seehafernews.com

Former UW-Madison Chancellor Gives Up New Job, Will Fight Cancer

Former University of Wisconsin-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank has given up her new job at Northwestern University. Blank says she has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer and will return to Madison to start a treatment program. She says fighting cancer will require all of her strength. Monday was...
MADISON, WI
WMIL FM106.1

This Is The Weirdest Tourist Attraction In Wisconsin

If you are looking to add some excitement your weekend with a quick roadtrip, look no further than the weirdest tourist attraction in each state. Everyone has a different definition of what is weird and what is not, but this tourist attraction makes it pretty hard to debate. Regardless of just how strange it really is, this landmark draws in enough people to be considered a very popular attraction. Something about this place is so peculiar that people from out of state specifically search for it and desire to experience the location first hand. From small town dog hotels shaped like dogs, to extremely large chocolate waterfalls in the middle of nowhere, each state takes pride in their unique attraction and encourages the rest of the country to revel in the oddity.
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

Federal Grand Jury Returns Indictments On Six Wisconsin Cases

MADISON, WIS. -- A federal grand jury in the Western District of Wisconsin, sitting in Madison, returned the following indictments. You are advised that a charge is merely an accusation and that a defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty. Two Florida Men Charged with Kidnapping. Gerardo Hernandez...
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Janesville signs off on development of GEA facility

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - An agreement to develop an international supply system company’s repair facility in Janesville will create dozens of new jobs in the city and millions of dollars in value. The City of Janesville announced that its City Council approved a Tax Increment Financing Developing Agreement Monday...
JANESVILLE, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Chemical leak leads to evacuation of Research Park lab

MADISON, Wis. — The Madison Fire Department says a chemical leak and vapors led to the evacuation of a laboratory on Madison’s west side earlier this week. Officials with the fire department say a container holding a toxic and flammable chemical was compromised, causing a leak and prompting hazmat teams to respond to the lab on the 5600 block of Research Park Blvd. on Tuesday morning.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

2 arrested in Westfield armed robbery

WESTFIELD, Wis. — Two people were arrested following an armed robbery in Westfield on Tuesday, the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office said. The robbery happened just after 4:45 a.m. at the Refuel Pantry Mobil Gas station in Westfield. Sheriff Joe Konrath said the suspects took an undisclosed amount of money.
WESTFIELD, WI
nbc15.com

OWI suspect found standing next to toppled, burning SUV

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old faces what would be his third OWI conviction after Madison Police Department officers found him and his passenger standing next to an SUV that rolled onto its side and was on fire. The MPD report did not state how the SUV ended up on...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

DCSO: Three drivers arrested on felony OWI charges over four days

MADISON, Wis. — Three people were arrested on felony charges of operating while intoxicated over the last four days, Dane County Sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. 53-year-old Kirk Bonner of Sun Prairie was stopped and later arrested Sunday at 9:55 p.m. after deputies said he crossed the center line near Portage Road in the Town of Burke. Online court records show that he is charged with felony OWI (7th offense), operating while revoked and violating a court order regarding an ignition interlock device.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Waunakee PD identify vehicle suspected in hit-and-run of bicyclist

WAUNAKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Waunakee Police Department reports Monday that it has identified a vehicle potentially involved in the hit-and-run of a bicyclist last month. The agency sent out an alert through the Wisconsin Department of Justice on June 24 regarding the alleged hit-and-run, which took place around 9:40 p.m. on June 17 on the 5700 block of State Highway 113. Authorities said that the vehicle believed to be involved is a maroon or red BMW 5 Series sedan, model 2012 or newer.
WAUNAKEE, WI
captimes.com

‘Ground-breaking’ news: City repairs massive sinkhole on Regent Street

Maintenance crews responded to the 1200 block of Regent Street Tuesday to repair a large sinkhole caused by a water main leak on Monday. Workers reported the sinkhole, which was located in the westbound lane across from Indie Coffee, was roughly 15 feet deep. According to Madison Water Utility spokesperson Marcus Pearson, work reports indicated the sinkhole stretched to nearly 22 feet wide below the roadway surface. No injuries were reported.
MADISON, WI

