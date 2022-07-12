ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Fall Guys x Pusheen - Official Trailer

IGN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFall Guys welcomes the Pusheen and Super Pusheenicorn skins to its...

www.ign.com

IGN

Flame On: Show Us Your Fire In-Game Photography

Welcome to our new Photo Mode format where we ask the community (and our staff) to round up some of the best screenshots you've got. Our previous Photo mode's subject was "heroes" and we wanted to see the most heroic screenshots. We were looking for shots of you triumphant on top of a pile of your enemies' corpses, rescuing an NPC, or striking your best pose after a well-fought battle and you did not disappoint. Here are our favorites from last month submitted by you, the community.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IGN

Madison Review

With an elaborate set of puzzles to solve and no shortage of jolting jump scares to shock you with, unraveling the morbid central mystery of Madison is a bit like trying to evacuate an escape room while simultaneously struggling to prevent the vacuation of your bowels. Taking clear inspiration from Hideo Kojima’s superb 2014 Silent Hill teaser demo, P.T., Madison layers on the clever use of a Polaroid camera for puzzle-solving and exploration with consistently compelling results. It might not be as expertly structured as the spiraling, psychological horror hallways of Kojima’s much revered concept, but Madison’s haunted house is certainly scary enough to be situated somewhere in the same neighborhood.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Collei Ascension Materials Guide

Her ascension and talent materials haven't been officially announced yet, but unconfirmed reports obtained from the 3.0 Beta report she will use several materials which are exclusive to the Sumeru region, including Rukkhashava Mushrooms that can only be found lying around in Sumeru and Majestic Hooked Beak which is a boss drop from Sumeru. If this information is correct, the only things you can pre-farm for Collei are the gems and the mora used to level her up.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Fall - Official Trailer

Check out the trailer for Fall, an upcoming movie starring Grace Caroline Currey, Virginia Gardner, Mason Gooding, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. For best friends Becky (Grace Caroline Currey) and Hunter (Virginia Gardner), life is all about conquering fears and pushing limits. But after they climb 2,000 feet to the top of a remote, abandoned radio tower, they find themselves stranded with no way down. Now Becky and Hunter's expert climbing skills will be put to the ultimate test as they desperately fight to survive the elements, a lack of supplies, and vertigo-inducing heights.
MOVIES
BGR.com

These 5 new Netflix releases will have everyone glued to their screens next week

Since the debut a little over a month ago now of Netflix’s Stranger Things Season 4, Part 1, viewers around the world have spent just shy of 1 billion hours bingeing this penultimate season of the fan-favorite drama. And given that the second half of Stranger Things’ fourth season has just hit the streamer, there’s no reason to think it won’t achieve a similar viewership result — in addition to easily overshadowing all of the other new Netflix releases debuting on the streamer in the coming days.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

Netflix has a new number one show – but don't expect it to stay there

After four weeks of reigning supreme in the Netflix TV charts, Stranger Things has finally be dethroned by another of the streamer's big hitters. The hugely successful Netflix show, whose fourth season was initially released on May 27, has spent the past month dominating the streaming giant's in-house TV charts. And, given its popularity, Stranger Things' domination of Netflix Top 10 TV show list (opens in new tab) won't have come as a shock to anyone.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

I've just watched the scariest trailer of 2022 and I'm not sure I can face the whole movie

Every now and then, a trailer comes along and just knocks you for six. It hasn't happened to me for a while, the last time I was genuinely chilled by a trailer was Alex Garland's Men, where it turned out every character in his strange horror spectacle would be played by Rory Kinnear, but for the last time I genuinely found myself short of breath at the end of a trailer, you have to go back to all-round scare-a-thon Hereditary.
MOVIES
IGN

13 Best Prime Day Deals Under $50

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is in full swing and there are a ton of sales across, games, tech, entertainment, and much more. If you don't want to get carried away on Prime Day and are looking to stay within a tighter budget, we've rounded up some of the best Prime Day deals for $50 or under to consider below!
SHOPPING
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
IGN

The 10 Best Sonic Games

Few video game characters are as iconic as Sonic the Hedgehog. The speedy little blue blur has been around for over three decades, touching every corner of pop culture along the way, from games, to comics, to TV, to blockbuster movies. But we’re here specifically to celebrate the mainline Sonic game series and pick the best of them.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

How to Watch the New Resident Evil Series: Release Date and Episode Count

Resident Evil is once again transcending the world of video games — this time as a live-action Netflix series. Produced by Constantin Film, the studio behind Milla Jovovich's six RE movies, Netflix's Resident Evil builds on the canon of Capcom's game franchise while shining a spotlight on series staple Albert Wesker. The result, according to our Resident Evil: Season 1 review, is sure to please diehard RE fans, thanks to "superb acting combined with an intriguing plot that somehow fits into this ever-growing and wildly convoluted timeline."
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Kaedehara Kazuha Ascension Materials

Have an Ascension plan in place with our Kazuha materials list. The Anemo swordsman uses a variety of unique items to level up, including a Liyue boss drop and an Inazuma speciality you can only find in a handful of places. Kazuha doesn't share many of his materials with other characters in Genshin Impact, so you're free to use as many as you want on him without throwing your other plans out of balance.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Dereliction

Dereliction is a new skill added to the MH Rise: Sunbreak expansion that makes use of the Swap Scroll feature in the game. On this page, you'll find details on what this new skill is, as well as the armor that Dereliction is attached to. Dereliction makes use of the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby - Official 'Family' Clip

Check out this clip from Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby, an upcoming documentary about the rapper Lil Baby. Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby is an intimate look at the life of Grammy-winning rapper Dominique Armani Jones (aka Lil Baby), as he navigates his meteoric rise from the West Atlanta streets to the top of the Billboard charts with his roles as devoted father, son, community philanthropist, and powerful voice in the fight for racial justice.
CELEBRITIES
IGN

Company of Heroes 3 - N. Africa Campaign Preview

We took a deep-dive hands-on with Company of Heroes 3's North Africa campaign and found it to be deep, engaging, and wholly unique from the Mediterranean Theater. Previewed by Leana Hafer.
WORLD
IGN

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head Gets a Premiere Date on Paramount+

The idiotic duo of Beavis and Butt-Head just conquered the universe, and now there’s finally a date for their return to the small screen. Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-Head will premiere on Paramount+ on Thursday, August 4, 2022. The new series promises that the two are back and “stupider...
TV SERIES
IGN

Let’s Rank the Movies From Phase 4 of the MCU From Worst to Best!

Thor: Love and Thunder marks the sixth film in Phase 4 of the MCU and has been accompanied by seven Disney+ series. Responses to the films and shows so far have been mixed but we still have releases of She-Hulk, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a series of "I Am Groot" shorts, an untitled Halloween special, and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special to change opinions of Phase 4 before the year concludes.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

How to watch The Black Phone – can I stream the new Ethan Hawke movie?

How can I watch The Black Phone? Legendary actor Ethan Hawke has teamed up with acclaimed director Scott Derrickson once again for another horror movie, after their successful collaboration on Sinister back in 2012. This time, Hawke takes on the role of the antagonist, in what looks to be a terrifying trip.
CELL PHONES
IGN

Top 10 Independent Movies of All Time | A CineFix Movie List

It's harder than you might think to pin down what it means to be an independent film. Is a true Indie one that's made without money from the studios? If that's the case then Terminator 2 and The Fellowship of the Ring are "indies" and Rushmore and Mean Streets are not. We're digging into some of the best indies in cinema history to find out exactly what defines independent cinema and there are at least (even though we're sure there are more) 10 categories worth of defining traits, so here are our picks for the 10 best indies of all time.
MOVIES
IGN

New House of the Dragon Details Revealed Along With Fresh Images

A number of new details have emerged about the upcoming prequel to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon, including several new images of its starring characters. A new interview in Entertainment Weekly speaks to several of the starring cast members about their roles, including Emma D'Arcy. D'Arcy plays Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, who is described by co-showrunner Ryan Condal as the "most important role in the show, in many ways." D'Arcy recalls their audition for the role, which they at the time thought was for "a Game of Thrones rip-off" and which they recorded on an iPhone propped up on a bag of chips.
TV & VIDEOS

