Mads Pedersen won stage 13 of the Tour de France from a breakaway in Saint-Étienne as Britain’s Fred Wright had to settle for second. Pedersen won a three-way sprint at the end of the 192km stage from Le Bourg d’Oisans, turning on the power with 250 metres left to comfortably beat both Wright and Hugo Houle, who knew their chance had gone when they were unable to drop the former world champion in the final kilometres.

