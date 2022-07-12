ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'For those with scars summer time can feel bittersweet': Katie Piper reveals she used to 'sweat in roll necks' to cover up 'embarrassing' burn marks as she confidently poses in crop top

By Milly Veitch For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Katie Piper has shared a body positive message with her fans on Twitter on Monday, about living with scars in the summer.

The presenter, 38, suffered horrific injuries to her face, chest arms and hands, including being blinded in one eye following a 2008 acid attack, organised by her ex-boyfriend.

She has since undergone over 400 surgeries and revealed that her 'old face' was 'removed' and replaced with the skin grafts and other parts of her body, leaving her with several scars.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zsi95_0gcpwkti00
Candid: Katie Piper has shared a body positive message with her fans on Twitter on Monday, about living with scars in the summer

The Loose Women panellist has now confidently shown her burn marks off, in a red crop top, sporting a baseball cap and sunglasses.

Alongside, she candidly opened up on feeling shame over her scarring, and hiding behind roll neck tops.

She wrote: 'Not for everyone - for some people it’s just not something that feels possible.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VZhK0_0gcpwkti00
Horrific: The presenter, 38, suffered horrific injuries to her face, chest arms and hands, including being blinded in one eye following a 2008 acid attack, organised by her ex-boyfriend

'For those with scars summer time can feel bitter sweet. You want to enjoy the weather, forget about your face or body and feel free.

'But depending where you in your recovery this may feel so out of your reach, whether it’s for medical reasons or you attach shame and embarrassment to the markings on your skin.

'For some, sunny days fill them with dread, for those at a place of showing scars let’s smile not stare, let’s not question the person who keeps their jacket on or still likes to use their mask.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SpWPU_0gcpwkti00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OyWvj_0gcpwkti00
Embarrassed: Alongside, she candidly opened up on feeling shame over her scarring, and hiding behind roll neck tops

She reassured: 'Whatever it takes is ok because confidence is a journey, not a race.'

'I spent many summers sweating in roll necks. I’ve been living with scars for 15 years, so my choice is now shorts, a crop top and head to toe @LaRochePosayUKI factor 50 SPF.'

In 2010, Katie, founded the Katie Piper Foundation, a charity which helps burn survivors recover as she works to inspire other survivors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SbvQB_0gcpwkti00
Strong: She added: 'I spent many summers sweating in roll necks. I’ve been living with scars for 15 years, so my choice is now shorts, a crop top and head to toe @LaRochePosayUKI factor 50 SPF'

Katie was awarded an OBE in the New Years honors list for her services to charity and victims of disfigurement injuries.

Speaking at the time, she said that she will never stop championing inclusion as she works to raise awareness within the beauty industry.

She explained: 'I was born able bodied without any visible difference until my twenties. So I had the experience of living both lives. When you do become part of that minority, you become acutely aware that you're never sold to, you're never targeted by the beauty industry and advertising.

'It's not about them wanting to see a burn survivor on telly. It's about them wanting to see something that says, 'You are okay as you are.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GKgfl_0gcpwkti00
Brave: She has since undergone over 400 surgeries and revealed that her 'old face' was 'removed' and replaced with the skin grafts and other parts of her body, leaving her with several scars (pictured in 2009)

Comments / 1

Related
epicstream.com

Gwyneth Paltrow Shock: Brad Pitt Drove Actress' Marriage With Brad Falchuk To Breaking Point? Iron Man Actress Admits She Loves Angelina Jolie & Jennifer Aniston's Ex

Gwyneth Paltrow is, undeniably, one of the most sought-after actresses of her generation. After her “conscious uncoupling” with Chris Martin almost a decade ago, the Iron Man actress is now married to American TV writer Brad Falchuk. The pair were introduced in 2014 on the set of the...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Chris Dawson was so 'OBSESSED' with his teen babysitter he went as her formal date to the school he taught at and would threaten boys who liked her, court told

A cunning husband infatuated with his teenage lover and babysitter laid out a number of dominoes leading to the murder of Lynette Dawson in 1982, a judge has been told. In the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, crown prosecutor Craig Everson SC argued that Christopher Michael Dawson, now 73, had killed his wife on January 8 or 9, 1982 after numerous attempts to start a relationship with his former high school student, known as JC, had failed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

'I miss him, we all miss him': Sir Elton John dedicates his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set

Sir Elton John dedicated his iconic song Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me to the late George Michael during his British Summer Time set on Friday night. The star, 75, introducing the track - which found a second wave of success in 1991 as a live cover version between Sir Elton and Michael - saying he 'misses' the singer.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Piper
Daily Mail

Woman describes meeting 'creepy' Dawson twins and claims older brother Paul had hold over accused Chris - as murder trial is told of Lynette Dawson 'sighting' on day Princess Diana and Prince Charles toured Sydney in 1983

A woman who encountered accused wife killer Chris Dawson and his brother Paul at a party in 2007 has described the twins as having a 'creepy' closeness. Fay Sinclair, a witness at Dawson's trial where he accused of murdering his wife Lyn, told the court he would always check with his older twin Paul before speaking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Woman, 21, who is 26-weeks pregnant with a baby who is 'incompatible with life' details torture of having to feel her unborn daughter 'suffer every day' as she 'dies inside of her' after her termination was canceled following Roe v. Wade reversal

A 21-year-old Arizona woman who is 26-weeks pregnant with a baby girl who is 'incompatible with life' says she is now being forced to feel her unborn daughter 'suffer every day,' after her termination was canceled following the Supreme Court's recent reversal of the Roe v. Wade ruling. The woman,...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweating#Scarring#Necks#Sunglasses#Loose Women
Daily Mail

Britain's fattest man who weighed 55 stone dies aged 37: Friends pay tribute to 'great lad' who 'died of sepsis and organ failure' after return to hospital

A man thought to be the most overweight in Britain has tragically died at the age of 37 of organ failure and sepsis after being admitted to hospital. Matthew Crawford weighed 55 stone at his heaviest and has hit headlines in recent years after taking up four hospital beds in the NHS for 18 months due to a lack of social care at home.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Distraught mother is forced to live in a tent away from her three children after battling to find a home to rent for an entire YEAR in Australia's toughest rental market

A mother has been forced to move into a tent away from her three children after struggling to find a house to rent for an entire year. Grappling with the Gold Coast rental market where availability is the lowest in the country, Corinne Cook and her partner Dale Brown moved into the 10-man tent while her three kids live with relatives.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who had 21 babies via surrogate with a Turkish millionaire, 57, said she 'can't stand the silence' after he was arrested on money laundering charges (but at least she has 16 nannies to help out!)

A former stripper who's had 22 surrogate babies with her millionaire husband revealed she is facing an uncertain future after he was arrested for money laundering. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who lives in Batumi, Georgia, spent more than €168,000 on surrogates between March 2020 and July 2021, and spends more than €90,000 a year on 16 live-in nannies.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Dakota Johnson Hated Being Dragged Into Depp-Heard Trial: ‘For the Love of God, Why Am I Involved?’

Click here to read the full article. Dakota Johnson broke her silence to Vanity Fair on what it was like being dragged into the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. Johnson went viral on social media during the trial due to a video from a 2015 press conference she attended with Depp at the Venice Film Festival to promote their crime drama “Black Mass.” In the video, Johnson reacts to Depp’s bandaged fingers and laughs after he seemingly explains his injury. Depp’s finger injury became a focal point during the trial. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star testified that...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Family of grandfather, 74, who died after drunkenly falling 8FT over a stair rail and landing on his head sue JD Wetherspoon for £150,000 blaming its 'unusual design' for causing his death

The 74 year-old grandfather died on New Year's Day 2018 after he fell eight feet from the stairs and landed on his head at Norwich's Queen of Iceni pub in April 2016. Brian McAlister, from Brandon in Suffolk, was walking to the toilet when he lost his balance and suffered 'catastrophic' injuries.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

486K+
Followers
44K+
Post
182M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy