25-year-old Macon man dies in motorcycle crash in Monroe County Monday night

Stock Image

A man riding a motorcycle died in a wreck on Zebulon Road Monday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

25-year-old Brandon Cox of Macon collided with an SUV while driving west near the 10000 block of Zebulon Road around 8:30 p.m. Monday night. The SUV was making a left turn into a driveway when Cox collided with it.

Cox was pronounced dead at the scene. The fatality is still under investigation.