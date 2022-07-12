ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe County, GA

25-year-old Macon man dies in motorcycle crash in Monroe County Monday night

By Micah Johnston
 2 days ago
Stock Image

A man riding a motorcycle died in a wreck on Zebulon Road Monday night, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

25-year-old Brandon Cox of Macon collided with an SUV while driving west near the 10000 block of Zebulon Road around 8:30 p.m. Monday night. The SUV was making a left turn into a driveway when Cox collided with it.

Cox was pronounced dead at the scene. The fatality is still under investigation.

