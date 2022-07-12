New Maine Law Will Make It Wicked Hard to Steal Catalytic Converters

HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of June 20-26, including the following. T1R6 — A woman reported to she was at the scenic turnout in T1R6, northbound on I-95, with her toddler. She was approached by a man and woman that made small talk with her at first, but the conversation became too personal. The complainant stated the couple made her very uncomfortable and at one point made a scooping motion like he was going to scoop up her child. The woman left with her child and reported the incident. Cpl. Quint and Tr. Castonguay were able to locate the vehicle from her description in Bridgewater and spoke with the couple. They said they were just being friendly and nothing inappropriate occurred. The man stated he offered to show the child the ATVs that were inside his trailer but never went to “scoop up” the toddler. No criminal charges were filed, and the couple was cautioned on their interactions with strangers.

