ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

New Maine Law Will Make It Wicked Hard to Steal Catalytic Converters

By Jason Stewart
Z107.3
Z107.3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Did you know that rusty thing under your car is quite valuable?. It's true. There's a reason thieve are willing to crawl under a car and steal the catalytic converter. Seriously, for a while, it seemed like if a vehicle stopped moving for like... two minutes, there was someone underneath it...

z1073.com

Comments / 0

Related
Z107.3

Why Are Folks Tying Big, Long Sticks to Guardrails Up in the County?

There are several cool things about driving up North. All one has to do is take a drive in southern Maine, and you will be agitated beyond belief. Between all the historically bad drivers from other parts of New England, you also get to enjoy all the local jerks that drive tens times worse because of the aggravating tourists. Tourists bring out the worst in Maine drivers, for sure.
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Mainers get creative to save on gas costs

JAY, Maine — Gas prices are coming down, but as of Thursday, AAA said the average in Maine was still $4.79 per gallon. That is forcing many people to make some changes in order to handle the higher costs. In Jay, the Duffy family is now using 4-wheelers to...
JAY, ME
Down East

The Four Maine Antiques Trails No Treasure Hunter Should Miss

Seasoned collectors know: Maine’s reverence for history, abundance of old homesteads and estates, and generations of tourist traffic make the Pine Tree State an antiquing destination par excellence. With so much to comb through, where’s a picky picker to start? We’ve rounded up 40 of our favorite antiques stores, vintage shops, flea markets, and more, following four winding routes across the state. Treasure hunters, it’s road-trip time.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bangor, ME
Cars
State
Maine State
Bangor, ME
Crime & Safety
City
Bangor, ME
City
Deer Isle, ME
Local
Maine Cars
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
WMTW

Combatting browntail moth rash during Maine summers

FALMOUTH, Maine — Many Mainers are spending their days outside. Being outside, however, comes with the risk of browntail moth caterpillar exposure. Dr. Regina Kim of Northern Light Mercy Primary Care in Falmouth spoke with WMTW on what to do if you come in contact with the caterpillars. Kim...
FALMOUTH, ME
Q106.5

Maine Bear Hunters Can Start Placing Bait Later this Month

Maine's bear hunting season will be here soon. Those hunting with bait can begin their bait site preparations later this month. The unofficial start to Maine's fall hunting season is right around the corner. The bear hunting season in Maine starts on August 29. Youth hunters will get a jump start on the season, August 27, on Youth Bear Hunting Day. Bait used to entice bears can be placed 30 days prior to the opening of the bear bait season.
BANGOR, ME
nrcm.org

The Path to Restoring Maine’s Kennebec River

Today, the future of the Kennebec River is at a turning point. Maine can continue the highly successful restoration of the river that has taken place over the past 20 years and help save Atlantic salmon from becoming extinct. We can improve the health of the river and enhance communities along the Kennebec. Doing so, however, will require Brookfield – the international, multi-billion-dollar energy giant that owns four dams between Waterville and Skowhegan – to be a productive partner.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Dog Alerts Maine Trooper to a Bad Crash, 2nd Dog is Found!

A Doberman alerted a Maine State Police Trooper to a crash site. Trooper Chris Pina was sitting in his cruiser at a crossover on I-95 near Lincoln at about 5:30 Sunday evening when a Doberman ran in front of the parked car. It must have startled him because you just don't find dogs running around on the interstate. Trooper Pina got out of the cruiser and prevented the dog from running back into traffic. He put the dog in his cruiser and said he noticed the animal was covered in mud and scratches. This led him to believe the dog was probably lost.
LINCOLN, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maine Law#Catalytic Converters#Used Cars#New Maine Law Will Make#Wgme
Q97.9

Maine Suing Windham Moving Company for Threatening Customers Who Write Bad Reviews

Maine vs Liberty Bell Moving & Storage in Windham. This lawsuit was recently filed and it's pretty remarkable the claims against Liberty Bell. According to Maine Biz, Liberty Bell Moving & Storage in Windham has customers sign a contract that breaks consumer protection laws. According to the Maine Attorney General, in these contracts, if you say anything less than flattering about Liberty Bell, you are threatened with 'litigation, damages, and penalties that lack a factual or legal basis.'
MAINE STATE
fiddleheadfocus.com

Maine State Police Troop F Report, June 20-26, 2022

HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of June 20-26, including the following. T1R6 — A woman reported to she was at the scenic turnout in T1R6, northbound on I-95, with her toddler. She was approached by a man and woman that made small talk with her at first, but the conversation became too personal. The complainant stated the couple made her very uncomfortable and at one point made a scooping motion like he was going to scoop up her child. The woman left with her child and reported the incident. Cpl. Quint and Tr. Castonguay were able to locate the vehicle from her description in Bridgewater and spoke with the couple. They said they were just being friendly and nothing inappropriate occurred. The man stated he offered to show the child the ATVs that were inside his trailer but never went to “scoop up” the toddler. No criminal charges were filed, and the couple was cautioned on their interactions with strangers.
HOULTON, ME
amjamboafrica.com

Genius Black talks about Maine’s future

To Jerry Edwards – also known as Genius Black – Black history is about both the past and the future. “It’s all around you. It’s not 100 years ago,” he said. “It’s that, but it’s also what I did yesterday.” He has been reading about Maine’s Black history and talking with scholars and archeologists about the Black people who lived in the state during the 17th, 18th, and 19th centuries to prepare for a July launch of his new “Maine’s Black Future” podcast..
MAINE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Q 96.1

New Catalytic Converter Law in the State of Maine

A new law goes into effect In August that requires catalytic converters to be engraved or have markings to be sold for cash to a scrap metal facility. This is in response to many businesses having to pay the cost for repairing their vehicles after multiple thefts occurred in December of last year, according to WGME.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Inmate serving time for murder, dies at Maine State Prison

WARREN, Maine (WABI) - An inmate from Massachusetts who murdered a man from Exeter in the mid-90′s died at the Maine State Prison early Wednesday morning. Department of Corrections says 66-year-old Jeffrey Sibley’s death was attended by medical staff. The Attorney General’s Office and Medical Examiner have been...
EXETER, ME
wgan.com

Maine combats catalytic converter thefts with new law

A state law aimed at preventing the theft of catalytic converters goes into effect next month. The law, passed by the Maine Legislature and signed by Governor Janet Mills in April, goes into effect August 8. It requires new and used car dealers to engrave the Vehicle Identification Number on a catalytic converter unless the vehicle is sold at wholesale, or the catalytic converter is not clearly visible from the underside of the vehicle.
MAINE STATE
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy