Four Observations From Rockets Summer League Win Over Spurs

HOUSTON — The Houston Rockets recorded their second victory during the 2022 NBA Summer League tournament on Monday in a 97-84 win over the San Antonio Spurs inside the Thomas & Mack Center.

While improving to 2-1 in the tournament, here are four takeaways following the Rockets' win over the Spurs.

Daishen Nix and TyTy Washington Jr. are a match

At the start of the summer league contest, there was a general belief that there would be a backup point guard battle between Daishen Nix and TyTy Washington Jr. But instead of battling for who will take the helm as Kevin Porter Jr.'s backup, the Rockets may have found a pairing that could help the franchise throughout the 2022-23 campaign.

"It [playing with Washington] helps a lot, especially when I got off the ball," Nix said. "TyTy can make plays too and get people involved, and it's me making plays for them."

Nix and Washington played well off each other for the second consecutive game. The point guard pairing started for the first time together in Las Vegas. And from the opening tip, the Rockets' ball movement appeared to be at its best.

Nix and Washington accounted for 10 out of Houston's 14 assists in the win over the Spurs. Nix has benefited the most from playing alongside Washington.

Sharing the backcourt with Washington has allowed Nix to share the responsibility of running Houston's offense. Playing with Washington has enabled Nix to play more off the ball to utilize his skill set as a scorer.

Nix scored 18 points in the win over the Spurs. Washington finished the game with eight points, four assists and three steals.

Rockets making adjustments on defense

The Rockets recorded a 13-point victory in their third summer league match. They had their best offensive performance of the tournament, but the defensive output the Rockets showcased was more protrude.

"We changed our mentality as a group," coach Rick Higgins said. "That wasn't me saying whatever I said in the timeout. They looked at each other and decided that they were going to put more physicality, effort and togetherness into the game — and it showed."

Houston gave up 34 points in the second quarter. But following a timeout by Higgins before halftime, their defense held the Spurs to 30 points during the second half.

From the ball pressure to closing the gaps when San Antonio attacked downhill, the Rockets' engagement on defense resulted in the team recording 14 steals and seven blocks in the win.

The adjustments Houston made following Higgins' timeout have showcased the defensive growth of the organization throughout the off-season.

Jabari Smith Jr. gave a preview of a two-way star

Jabari Smith Jr. came into his third summer league contest yearning for more. He has demonstrated his ability as a defensive anchor in Houston's win over the Thunder on Saturday.

But Smith had yet to have a game that illustrated his offensive attributes. Against the Spurs, Smith had his best all-around performance.

"He was able to get to his spots a lot more," Higgins said. "He took the pressure off himself, which led to the game coming to him a lot easier. His play on offense also helped him to make some physical plays. The way Smith was able to put his energy into the game was my favorite part."

He scored 19 points, shooting an efficient 50.0 percent from the field. Smith had his most pleasing offensive performance of the summer league tournament while maintaining his defensive impact. He notched nine rebounds, a pair of steals and a block.

Tari Eason continues to shine

Smith's performance against the Spurs was his best of summer league play. But the Rockets received significant on-court production from Tari Eason .

"He has a lot of development to do — just like all of our rookies," Higgins said. But he brings so many good things to the table. I have never seen anyone who can make mistakes while making good plays out of the same possession as Tari.

He notched his third consecutive double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds against San Antonio. Eason proved he could play more than a modest rookie role with the Rockets since the start of mini camp.

His high production on both ends of the court led to Eason showcasing that he could take the helm as Houston's enforcer, which plagued the team last season.

