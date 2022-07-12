ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Education board considering lower test scores for Alabama teacher certification

By ASHLEY KNIGHT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMONTGOMERY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Alabama State Board of Education is scheduled to vote Tuesday to modify the requirements for teacher certification. It’s an effort to attract more teachers, especially in rural areas of the state....

