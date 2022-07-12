Education board considering lower test scores for Alabama teacher certification

NORTHERN MICHIGAN (WPBN/WGTU) -- Where you live in northern Michigan will make a big difference in your forecast Friday and throughout the weekend.Friday will start with some sunshine before clouds become more widespread throughout the day.In the southern Lower Peninsula, you could see passing showers, but to the north you might not see rain until next week. Highs today will range from 70 to 82 degrees around northern Michigan. Wind will be 5 to 15 miles per hour mainly from the southwest. Humidity won't be noticeable.Friday night in the southern Lower you have a chance for showers, and you might hear thunder. The farther north you are, the clearer the sky will be. Overnight low temperatures will be in the 52 to 58 degree range in the Upper Peninsula and 52 to 62 across the Lower. Wind will be light...5-15 mph...but the direction will be variable.Saturday will be mostly sunny in the U.P. In the Lower...partly sunny, but in the southern Lower in the late afternoon the chance for a shower rises. Highs will be between 75 and 85 degrees. In the southern half of the Lower where there is a chance for rain and there is more cloud cover, you'll feel the humidity. Wind will be light 5-15 mph...mainly from the south.Saturday night most of us stay dry around our part of the state, but we have to allow for the possibility of passing showers and thunderstorms in the southern parts of the Lower Peninsula. Low temperatures will be from 55 to 65 degrees. In the Lower Peninsula, you might feel the humidity. Light wind.Sunday will be sunny across the eastern U.P. In the Lower the farther south you are the more clouds you'll see. And in the southern Lower, passing showers and thunderstorms are expected. Highs from 75 to 85 degrees around northern Michigan. In the Lower you'll feel the humidity. Wind will be light.Monday there could be a stray afternoon shower in the U.P., but much of the day all over the region will be sunny. Highs in the 80s.Tuesday will be warm and muggy. Highs will average 78 degrees in the U.P...and 85 degrees in the Lower. We all have a good chance for a shower or thunderstorm.Wednesday...some early AM showers...then the sun will come out. Highs from 70 to 85 degrees.Thursday looks to be mostly sunny. Highs from to low 70s to middle 80s.

