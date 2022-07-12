Olympian Kim Glass Was Randomly Attacked & She Just Shared What Happened To Her Face

Model and past U.S. Olympian Kim Glass just opened up about being attacked on the streets of Los Angeles in an incident that left her with some pretty brutal injuries to her face.

Glass won a silver medal in women's indoor volleyball at the 2008 Beijing Games and has since become a model and Instagram influencer.

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

She says she was out in downtown L.A. when she made eye contact with a "homeless man" who looked like he was about to hit a car with a piece of metal.

"Before I knew it, a big metal bolt, like a pipe, hit me," she said in a video update on Instagram. She says the man hurled the metal object at her and hit her in the face.

"He literally flung it from the street," she said. "He was not even close to me at all."

The video shows Glass with a swollen black eye, stitches on her brow and a bloody cut across the bridge of her nose.

She says she suffered multiple fractures to her face in the attack.

"Right now it looks like my vision will be OK," she added in the video.

She appears to be holding back some intense feelings in the clip, and she begins to cry toward the end of it.

"Be safe out there," she told her followers. "You shouldn't have to be fearful when you walk, but it's true."

She added that bystanders pinned her alleged attacker down and held him until police arrived.

Semeon Tesfamariam, 51, was arrested and faces an assault with a deadly weapon charge, police told the Sacramento Bee.

His bail was set at $30,000 and he was still in jail on Tuesday.