ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Olympian Kim Glass Was Randomly Attacked & She Just Shared What Happened To Her Face

By Josh Elliott
Narcity USA
Narcity USA
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aF2Zw_0gcpv51V00

Model and past U.S. Olympian Kim Glass just opened up about being attacked on the streets of Los Angeles in an incident that left her with some pretty brutal injuries to her face.

Glass won a silver medal in women's indoor volleyball at the 2008 Beijing Games and has since become a model and Instagram influencer.

This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.

She says she was out in downtown L.A. when she made eye contact with a "homeless man" who looked like he was about to hit a car with a piece of metal.

"Before I knew it, a big metal bolt, like a pipe, hit me," she said in a video update on Instagram. She says the man hurled the metal object at her and hit her in the face.

"He literally flung it from the street," she said. "He was not even close to me at all."

The video shows Glass with a swollen black eye, stitches on her brow and a bloody cut across the bridge of her nose.

She says she suffered multiple fractures to her face in the attack.

"Right now it looks like my vision will be OK," she added in the video.

She appears to be holding back some intense feelings in the clip, and she begins to cry toward the end of it.

"Be safe out there," she told her followers. "You shouldn't have to be fearful when you walk, but it's true."

She added that bystanders pinned her alleged attacker down and held him until police arrived.

Semeon Tesfamariam, 51, was arrested and faces an assault with a deadly weapon charge, police told the Sacramento Bee.

His bail was set at $30,000 and he was still in jail on Tuesday.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC News

Actress Mary Mara found dead in New York river

Actress Mary Mara, who appeared in "ER" and "Law & Order," was found dead in an upstate New York river in what is believed to be a drowning. Police say Mara's body showed no signs of foul play as the investigation continue.June 28, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Daily Mail

Chris Dawson was so 'OBSESSED' with his teen babysitter he went as her formal date to the school he taught at and would threaten boys who liked her, court told

A cunning husband infatuated with his teenage lover and babysitter laid out a number of dominoes leading to the murder of Lynette Dawson in 1982, a judge has been told. In the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, crown prosecutor Craig Everson SC argued that Christopher Michael Dawson, now 73, had killed his wife on January 8 or 9, 1982 after numerous attempts to start a relationship with his former high school student, known as JC, had failed.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tracey Folly

Pregnant woman horrified when doctors make her take X-rays lying prone on her belly while in labor

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I once faked being pregnant so I wouldn't have to accompany a patient into a hospital X-ray room and hold her in position while the technician took X-rays of her arm. So when I heard a doctor had ordered X-rays for my mother while she was pregnant with me, I felt stunned.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Glass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bolt#Beijing#Violent Crime#Wi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

Russian woman, 24, who had 21 babies via surrogate with a Turkish millionaire, 57, said she 'can't stand the silence' after he was arrested on money laundering charges (but at least she has 16 nannies to help out!)

A former stripper who's had 22 surrogate babies with her millionaire husband revealed she is facing an uncertain future after he was arrested for money laundering. Kristina Ozturk, 24, who lives in Batumi, Georgia, spent more than €168,000 on surrogates between March 2020 and July 2021, and spends more than €90,000 a year on 16 live-in nannies.
CELEBRITIES
Narcity USA

Narcity USA

29K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Welcome to your digital downtown. Find everything you need to know about anywhere you want to go — because you live in the most interesting place in the world.✨

 https://www.narcity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy