The investigation is ongoing into the drowning death last week of a 9-year-old Mountain View boy, who officials have identified as Ayden Rivera Gonzalez. Ayden was found unresponsive in an apartment complex pool on the 1800 block of Ednamary Way on Wednesday, July 6, according to Mountain View police. CPR was performed on the scene, and he was then transported to a local hospital, where he died, police said.

18 HOURS AGO