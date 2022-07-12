Outdoors: Water trail opens up the Portage River's unique route to the lake

PORT CLINTON — Before the Portage River reaches Lake Erie here, it meanders through much of what once was the Great Black Swamp but is now mostly large agricultural tracts separated by roadways and a few small towns.

This waterway did not earn its name by being a deep and raging torrent. It winds and bends its way along and for the better part of the year is mostly shallow, slow-moving, and features braids of riffles where the water bounces over the rocks. Watercraft, be they rowboats, canoes, or kayaks, need to be portaged around these shallow stretches.

The Portage River will not present major challenges to paddlers, except in periods of high water following heavy rains. For that matter, it seems ideal for the state's next official water trail. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (TMACOG) have joined forces to create the trail.

The Portage River Water Trail will be formally unveiled on Tuesday. The trail will run between Pemberville and Port Clinton and it will be marked on maps. There will also be signs along the route to show the access locations and facilities that are available on the river.

Long a popular location for recreational activities like kayaking, boating, canoeing, and fishing, the Portage River does not see the same high volume of anglers and boaters that the Maumee and Sandusky rivers experience each spring, but the new Portage River Water Trail should bring more exposure to the waterway.

The main river follows a roughly west-to-east course from the point about 40 miles from here where the Middle Branch Portage and South Branch Portage rivers join. Those two branches have their headwaters in Wood and Hancock counties, respectively.

The Portage River system also has a northern branch that flows into the waterway at Pemberville, and an eastern branch that connects with the main river in Wood County's Montgomery Township. The Portage River's watershed is significant in size, covering more than 600 square miles or nearly 400,000 acres. The river flows through portions of Sandusky and Ottawa counties before reaching Lake Erie.

In its final stretch before flowing into the lake here, the Portage becomes a much different river than what is seen near Woodville, Pemberville, and Elmore. The river's lower 12 miles from Oak Harbor to the mouth at Lake Erie are very wide, measuring thousands of feet across at some points. The new designated water trail will take paddlers from Pemberville to the lake so they will have the opportunity to experience a variety of surroundings.

The trail route should offer exceptional birding and wildlife viewing opportunities. The river provides ideal habitat for a wide range of waterfowl, wading birds, and songbirds. Deer, muskrats, raccoons, and other small mammals are also residents of the river corridor.

Fishermen know the Portage for its outstanding white bass fishing each May, but the river is also home to resident populations of white and black crappies, smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, channel catfish, bullheads, sheepshead, gar, carp, bluegill, and other sunfish.

The Maumee River Water Trail runs nearly 40 miles, from Henry County near North Turkeyfoot Wildlife Area through the lower river with its many parks and historic areas as it passes through Wood and Lucas counties before entering the lake at Maumee Bay. A multitude of access points along the trail offers a variety of short trips or those that can last a day or two with camping options along the route.

The Blanchard River Water Trail is close to 38 miles in length and winds its way through a predominately rural landscape featuring solitude, forest-covered riverbanks, and numerous riffles. The Blanchard River Water Trail starts at Blanchard River Nature Preserve and finishes at Blanchard Landing, with primitive tent camping available at Riverbend Recreation Area.

The East Sandusky Bay Water Trail is laid out over 15 miles, while the Lake Erie Islands Water Trail offers extensive options connecting paddlers, boaters, and sailors with the parks, wildlife areas, nature preserves, and historic sites around South Bass Island, Middle Bass Island, North Bass Island, Kelleys Island, and the Catawba and Marblehead peninsulas.

The ODNR water trail program was instituted to create a greater awareness of the paddling options and access sites along the state's waterways, while also emphasizing safety on the waterway through partnerships with the local communities that dot these rivers, streams, lakes and bays. The trails come about after significant input from the local level on the best access sites and routes.

The ODNR's primary role is to shepherd the process and encourage multiple partners to join forces in creating a plan for a water trail. The state offers funding for making the water trail a reality through grants that help cover the cost of maps, signage along the route, and trail maps.