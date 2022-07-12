ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portage, OH

Outdoors: Water trail opens up the Portage River's unique route to the lake

By Matt Markey
The Blade
The Blade
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20JxjA_0gcpuoV200

PORT CLINTON — Before the Portage River reaches Lake Erie here, it meanders through much of what once was the Great Black Swamp but is now mostly large agricultural tracts separated by roadways and a few small towns.

This waterway did not earn its name by being a deep and raging torrent. It winds and bends its way along and for the better part of the year is mostly shallow, slow-moving, and features braids of riffles where the water bounces over the rocks. Watercraft, be they rowboats, canoes, or kayaks, need to be portaged around these shallow stretches.

The Portage River will not present major challenges to paddlers, except in periods of high water following heavy rains. For that matter, it seems ideal for the state's next official water trail. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments (TMACOG) have joined forces to create the trail.

The Portage River Water Trail will be formally unveiled on Tuesday. The trail will run between Pemberville and Port Clinton and it will be marked on maps. There will also be signs along the route to show the access locations and facilities that are available on the river.

Long a popular location for recreational activities like kayaking, boating, canoeing, and fishing, the Portage River does not see the same high volume of anglers and boaters that the Maumee and Sandusky rivers experience each spring, but the new Portage River Water Trail should bring more exposure to the waterway.

The main river follows a roughly west-to-east course from the point about 40 miles from here where the Middle Branch Portage and South Branch Portage rivers join. Those two branches have their headwaters in Wood and Hancock counties, respectively.

The Portage River system also has a northern branch that flows into the waterway at Pemberville, and an eastern branch that connects with the main river in Wood County's Montgomery Township. The Portage River's watershed is significant in size, covering more than 600 square miles or nearly 400,000 acres. The river flows through portions of Sandusky and Ottawa counties before reaching Lake Erie.

In its final stretch before flowing into the lake here, the Portage becomes a much different river than what is seen near Woodville, Pemberville, and Elmore. The river's lower 12 miles from Oak Harbor to the mouth at Lake Erie are very wide, measuring thousands of feet across at some points. The new designated water trail will take paddlers from Pemberville to the lake so they will have the opportunity to experience a variety of surroundings.

The trail route should offer exceptional birding and wildlife viewing opportunities. The river provides ideal habitat for a wide range of waterfowl, wading birds, and songbirds. Deer, muskrats, raccoons, and other small mammals are also residents of the river corridor.

Fishermen know the Portage for its outstanding white bass fishing each May, but the river is also home to resident populations of white and black crappies, smallmouth bass, largemouth bass, channel catfish, bullheads, sheepshead, gar, carp, bluegill, and other sunfish.

The Maumee River Water Trail runs nearly 40 miles, from Henry County near North Turkeyfoot Wildlife Area through the lower river with its many parks and historic areas as it passes through Wood and Lucas counties before entering the lake at Maumee Bay. A multitude of access points along the trail offers a variety of short trips or those that can last a day or two with camping options along the route.

The Blanchard River Water Trail is close to 38 miles in length and winds its way through a predominately rural landscape featuring solitude, forest-covered riverbanks, and numerous riffles. The Blanchard River Water Trail starts at Blanchard River Nature Preserve and finishes at Blanchard Landing, with primitive tent camping available at Riverbend Recreation Area.

The East Sandusky Bay Water Trail is laid out over 15 miles, while the Lake Erie Islands Water Trail offers extensive options connecting paddlers, boaters, and sailors with the parks, wildlife areas, nature preserves, and historic sites around South Bass Island, Middle Bass Island, North Bass Island, Kelleys Island, and the Catawba and Marblehead peninsulas.

The ODNR water trail program was instituted to create a greater awareness of the paddling options and access sites along the state's waterways, while also emphasizing safety on the waterway through partnerships with the local communities that dot these rivers, streams, lakes and bays. The trails come about after significant input from the local level on the best access sites and routes.

The ODNR's primary role is to shepherd the process and encourage multiple partners to join forces in creating a plan for a water trail. The state offers funding for making the water trail a reality through grants that help cover the cost of maps, signage along the route, and trail maps.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beacon

Walleye catches good; smallmouth bass are biting

The weekend brought some big wins for Lake Erie walleye fishing. We have been traveling way east from the Port Clinton and Lake Erie Islands waters as of late to try to catch limits. With the winds being strong out of the Northeast, we have been fishing East of the islands.
PORT CLINTON, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Power restored at Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Many attractions weren’t operating at Cedar Point Thursday evening as the amusement park dealt with a power outage. Cedar Point made the announcement on Twitter, stating that they were working to get the rides back up as soon as possible. They thanked Cedar Point fans for their patience. The park didn’t […]
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Sandusky Bay Pancake House

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - We’re back in Sandusky for a family-owned restaurant experience: Sandusky Bay Pancake House, Since 1966. The name says “pancake,” but I’m here for the chicken and waffles. “It’s a great location. Right on 250, right on the way in to Cedar Point,”...
SANDUSKY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Clinton, OH
City
Pemberville, OH
City
Woodville, OH
City
Kelleys Island, OH
Port Clinton, OH
Lifestyle
City
Oak Harbor, OH
City
Catawba, OH
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Marblehead, OH
City
Sandusky, OH
City
Ottawa, OH
City
Portage, OH
City
Elmore, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Dining by the Shore: Waterfront Restaurants Roundup

2pm-5pm (Tap Room) and 5pm-9pm (Dining Room), Tuesday-Friday. 11am-9pm (Tap Room) and 5pm-9pm (Dining Room), Saturday-Sunday. Have an exclusive summertime dining experience at Maumee River Yacht Club, with a private view of the river and choices including soups, salads, and sandwiches. Tony’s Quarterdeck. 6215 Edgewater Drive Erie, MI. 734-863-1010.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TMACOG to hold gas cap testing and replacement events across northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Metropolitan Area Council of Governments is holding multiple events across northwest Ohio for drivers to get a free gas cap test and replacement. According to TMACOG, leaky gas caps are a preventable cause of ozone pollution. Broken gas caps can also reduce fuel efficiency...
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Resources#Deep Water#Water Level#High Water#Bass Fishing#Local Life#Outdoor Info#What To Do#The Great Black Swamp#Maumee
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo duplex has structural concerns

EAST TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - People living on Fassett Street in East Toledo say an abandoned duplex has some serious structural issues and it’s concerning to neighbors. One resident tells 13abc she’s worried it will topple over if it’s not torn down soon. Neighbors say the duplex...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Great Black Swamp Brewing Company opens new facility in Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The newest Great Black Swamp Brewing Company facility has opened in Toledo. The facility is located at 2250 Tedrow Road near the corner of Byrne and Heatherdowns. The Company says it includes a brewery and a full-service tavern with 25 taps of house-made beer, wine and seltzers and is also hosting food trucks throughout the week and weekend.
TOLEDO, OH
Beacon

Hensley has busy weekend on Port Clinton stages

James Hensley is a popular musician hailing from right here in Port Clinton, and he’s going to have one of the busiest weekends of his singing career coming up this weekend. Hensley, who began his career playing with The Munch Band from Oak Harbor before venturing to Bowling Green, Ohio in 1997 and forming the beloved college rock band Crazy Eddie.
PORT CLINTON, OH
13abc.com

Roundabout project on Berkey Southern Rd. begins Wednesday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Engineer’s Office will begin construction Wednesday, July 13, on its third roundabout project of 2022 at the intersection of Berkey Southern Road (S.R. 295) and Neapolis Waterville Road in Providence and Waterville Townships. Due to this construction, the intersection will be closed...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Fishing
richlandsource.com

Mansfield woman pedaling across U.S. in 'Bike Nonstop U.S.' race

MANSFIELD -- Michalle “Mickey” Gilbert stopped at a small Catholic church along the highway one afternoon in Gallatin, Missouri. The 54-year-old had been cycling for hours in the hot July sun, carrying about 50 pounds of gear on her bike. Part of her adventure that day involved using bear spray on a pair of pesky dogs that wouldn’t leave her alone. She had considered ditching the stuff because she hadn’t encountered any bears yet.
MANSFIELD, OH
Beacon

2022 Ottawa County Fair Schedule

10 am: Cloverbud Coloring Hour (SH) 12 pm: Opening Ceremony (GB ) 5:30 pm: King & Queen Reception (B3) 7:30 pm: Pre-Fair Awards (GB) 8 pm: Jr. Fair King & Queen Contest (GB) 10am: Cloverbud Coloring Hour (SH) 11am-1: 4-H Activities (SH) 11:00 am—2pm OSU Money Day (GB) 5...
OTTAWA COUNTY, OH
practicalhorsemanmag.com

Medina County, OH, Reports Case of EHV-1

On July 13, the Ohio State Department of Agriculture confirmed a horse in Medina County, Ohio, tested positive for equine herpesvirus type 1 (EHV-1). The horse presented with respiratory signs but no neurologic signs, and the boarding facility where it resides is under voluntary quarantine. To read the alert and...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Rossford train crossing blockages continue despite CSX promise

ROSSFORD — Trains continue blocking roads despite promises to the city administration from CSX in June. The continuing issue came up during Councilman Chris Heban’s reading of safety committee meeting minutes at Monday’s council meeting. Police Chief Todd Kitzler updated the council on the progress, which had...
ROSSFORD, OH
13abc.com

Battle Tested WWII B-25 Bomber to offer rides at Liberty Aviation Museum

PORT CLINTON, Ohio. (WTVG) - Take a ride in a WWII combat proven airplane at the Liberty Aviation Museum later this month. According to the Yankee Air Museum, tickets are available to take a ride in the B-25 Rosie’s Reply, a WWII combat proven airplane. The ride is a 20-minute experience that allows riders to encounter the power, nimbleness and iconic sound of the radial engines that only take place on the B-25.
PORT CLINTON, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
10K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy