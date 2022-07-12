ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Would You Like Some Advice On How to Murder These Stupid Beetles?

By Jason Stewart
Z107.3
Z107.3
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

These stupid Japanese beetles are wrecking my yard. Let's be clear... I am no gardener. The only green thumb I have is from when I touch up the trim around the windows at camp. But my wife, she's great with all that stuff. So it really makes me want to shake...

z1073.com

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

How to prune tomato plants like you know what you’re doing

You can Grow Your Own Way. All spring and summer, we're playing in the vegetable garden; join us for step-by-step guides, highly recommended tools, backyard tours, juicy-ripe recipes, and then some. Let's get our hands dirty. One of the first things I learned when I started growing vegetables was that...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maine Pets & Animals
State
Maine State
City
Searsport, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
SPY

Don’t Let Pests Ant-Agonize You — Here’s How To Get Rid of Ants

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents How to Prevent Ants How to Identify Ants What Are Flying Ants? Chemical Methods to Get Rid of Ants  Natural Methods to Get Rid of Ants No matter where you live, ants will eventually be an uninvited houseguest. And while a few ants here and there might be annoying but not worrisome, an entire colony of ants can transfer bacteria, eat and contaminate your food and even bite or sting. At some point, we will all...
ANIMALS
Architectural Digest

How to Build a Backyard Chicken Coop—No Experience Necessary

Until recently, the decision to maintain one’s own chicken coop may have been considered rather granola, but nowadays it’s not unusual to spot one, even within the property lines of Hollywood’s most glamorous stars. Take Nicole Richie’s Beverly Hills home, for example, where a custom coop was designed to match the home itself. In upstate New York, Isabella Rossellini’s property includes a 120-strong chicken coop. While the outdoor fixtures have quickly gone from bucolic oddities to glamorous aspirations, it’s certainly still a doable backyard project and one that’s attainable for folks with space to share.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beetles#Yankee#Insect#Japanese
House Digest

15 Beautiful Plants That Will Thrive In Containers In The Shade

Plants, by definition, require light for the process of photosynthesis and their vitality. LAWN is the common acronym that explains plant needs: light, air, water, and nutrients. It can be a challenge to find and cultivate vegetation that tolerates low levels of light, let alone thrives in it to produce brightly colored flowers and rich greenery. According to the University of Minnesota, if a plan doesn't receive enough light, the leaves can go pale or yellow, and drop, variegated foliage may lose its spots or stripes, and flower buds might not form. The descriptions sticking out of containers at the nursery primarily list prime conditions as part or full-sun, and if your desired growing area is in the shade, shopping for plants can feel like no fun. However, there are many excellent options suitable for shadowed porches and dappled paths with various colors, flower types, leaf shapes, and growing habits. Here, we share 15 gorgeous plants that will flourish not only in a shady yard or garden spot but also in a pot; they often look even better together.
GARDENING
pethelpful.com

Video of Little Girl Befriending a Tiny Squirrel at the Grand Canyon Is Way Too Cute

So many people dream about vising the Grand Canyon. Why? Well for starters it's one of the natural wonders of the world. And also because it's absolutely unreal. People all over the world travel to see this amazing view from Mother Earth. Some people might explore more and hike through the canyon or tube down the river. And others might, uhh, make some fuzzy friends while visiting?
ANIMALS
House Digest

How To Easily Remove Popcorn Ceiling

Let's face it, popcorn ceiling isn't the most visually appealing type of ceiling out there. However, there was a point in time when popcorn ceilings were highly in demand. According to Redfin, popcorn ceilings were all the rage from the 1950s to the 1970s due to the low cost of installation. In addition, the popcorn texture made it more challenging to spot damage to the ceiling and could cancel out noise.
HOME & GARDEN
The Guardian

Cavers find pristine mineshaft frozen in time for 200 years

A pristine 200-year-old mineshaft that had been undisturbed since it was abandoned by miners during the Napoleonic wars has been discovered by cavers in Cheshire, revealing an almost unique “time capsule” of their underground life. The cobalt mine, at Alderley Edge, was sealed by the miners when the...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Pets
dogsbestlife.com

Lawn pesticides and dogs: What should you know?

Most people love the look of vibrant and lush grass covering their lawn. When it comes to lawn pesticides and dogs, it can be challenging to maintain that gorgeous yard without risking the health of our beloved pets. Well, you don’t have to compromise the health and safety of your...
PETS
Outdoor Life

FG Knot: How to Tie It and Why You Should Use It

Anglers love to debate knots, perhaps more than ever now that braids and super lines have practically made monofilament obsolete since they hit shelves roughly 27 years ago. Fewer people may be filling their entire spool with mono these days, but it still has a home in fishing—along with fluorocarbon—as a leader material. And if you ask me, there’s no better way to connect braid to a leader than with an FG knot.
HOBBIES
pethelpful.com

Yellow Lab's No-Hesitation Jump Into Popcorn Bowl Is Everything We Needed

We're beyond guilty of sharing food with our four-legged babies. No matter what we're eating, they're always right next to us, hoping to get some scraps. And we can't say no to those puppy-dog eyes. We're weak! At least we're not the only ones who find it difficult to say to our pets. TikTok user @thebananabrooke is the same way. Well, she didn't really cave. It was mostly just a power move by her dog.
PETS
The Ellison Homestead

Dealing With Pests In Your Organic Garden

Dealing with pests in your garden is inevitable, unfortunately. If you are growing an organic garden this is a little more difficult. There are organic pesticides that work great! The down side to this is that it can also kill the beneficial insects in your garden which takes away from a thriving eco system. This is my first year gardening, so I can only speak on the pests that I have dealt with (so far), which are squash bugs, vine borers, and cabbage moths. Keep reading to see how I have kept these problems under control!
House Digest

When Is The Best Time Of Year To Plant Fescue Grass?

Fescue grass is probably one of the most planted plants in the world. According to Oregon State University, it is one of the most popular species of cool season grass, and given how much Americans love their lawns, Fescue grass has become incredibly widespread over the past few decades. Tall fescue is more widely adaptable than many other species of lawn grass, with deeper roots that require less irrigation in warmer times.
GARDENING
Z107.3

Z107.3

Brewer, ME
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Z107.3 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy